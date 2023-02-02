GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carver 40, Sarah T. Reed 15

East Iberville 35, Tara 32

Geo Next Generation 43, St. Katharine Drexel 18

Jeanerette 45, Loreauville 36

John Curtis Christian 64, Ellender 35

Liberty 53, Central - B.R. 21

Mount Carmel 49, Easton 24

Salmen 67, Hannan 47

South Plaquemines def. Livingston Collegiate Academy, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Orleans Military & Maritime vs. King, ppd.

