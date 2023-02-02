GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carver 40, Sarah T. Reed 15
East Iberville 35, Tara 32
Geo Next Generation 43, St. Katharine Drexel 18
Jeanerette 45, Loreauville 36
John Curtis Christian 64, Ellender 35
Liberty 53, Central - B.R. 21
Mount Carmel 49, Easton 24
Salmen 67, Hannan 47
South Plaquemines def. Livingston Collegiate Academy, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Orleans Military & Maritime vs. King, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
