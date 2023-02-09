BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 74, Manual 68

Addenbrooke Classical 70, William Smith 43

Arapahoe 60, Overland 54

Canon City 66, Coronado 53

Cherry Creek 70, Cherokee Trail 55

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 72, STEM 17

Dakota Ridge 65, D'Evelyn 62

Denver Academy of Torah 38, Two Roads Charter 16

Denver East 71, Rangeview 54

Denver North 57, Abraham Lincoln 46

Denver SST 67, Lotus School of Excellence 21

Denver South 72, Westminster 59

Doherty 95, Rampart 58

Eaglecrest 85, J.K. Mullen 66

Evergreen High School 59, Conifer 45

Far Northeast 60, Hinkley 35

Front Range Baptist 51, Lancaster Baptist, Calif. 49

Grandview 71, Smoky Hill 59

Greeley West 54, Greeley Central 47

Green Mountain 85, Wheat Ridge 54

Legacy 58, Northglenn 37

Littleton 52, Pomona 41

Longmont 59, Holy Family 47

Mead 68, Centaurus 44

Mesa Ridge 76, Harrison 53

Northfield 87, John F. Kennedy 45

Palmer 56, Widefield High School 48

Peyton 78, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 47

Pine Creek 55, Liberty 30

Standley Lake 62, Golden 59

Strive Prep - SMART Academy 47, DSST: Byers 44

The Vanguard School 77, Fountain Valley School 27

Thomas Jefferson 74, Denver West 37

Vista PEAK 83, Regis Groff 24

Vista Ridge 61, Fountain-Fort Carson 46

Windsor 93, Silver Creek 71

Windsor Charter 56, SkyView Academy 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you