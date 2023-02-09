BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams City 74, Manual 68
Addenbrooke Classical 70, William Smith 43
Arapahoe 60, Overland 54
Canon City 66, Coronado 53
Cherry Creek 70, Cherokee Trail 55
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 72, STEM 17
Dakota Ridge 65, D'Evelyn 62
Denver Academy of Torah 38, Two Roads Charter 16
Denver East 71, Rangeview 54
Denver North 57, Abraham Lincoln 46
Denver SST 67, Lotus School of Excellence 21
Denver South 72, Westminster 59
Doherty 95, Rampart 58
Eaglecrest 85, J.K. Mullen 66
Evergreen High School 59, Conifer 45
Far Northeast 60, Hinkley 35
Front Range Baptist 51, Lancaster Baptist, Calif. 49
Grandview 71, Smoky Hill 59
Greeley West 54, Greeley Central 47
Green Mountain 85, Wheat Ridge 54
Legacy 58, Northglenn 37
Littleton 52, Pomona 41
Longmont 59, Holy Family 47
Mead 68, Centaurus 44
Mesa Ridge 76, Harrison 53
Northfield 87, John F. Kennedy 45
Palmer 56, Widefield High School 48
Peyton 78, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 47
Pine Creek 55, Liberty 30
Standley Lake 62, Golden 59
Strive Prep - SMART Academy 47, DSST: Byers 44
The Vanguard School 77, Fountain Valley School 27
Thomas Jefferson 74, Denver West 37
Vista PEAK 83, Regis Groff 24
Vista Ridge 61, Fountain-Fort Carson 46
Windsor 93, Silver Creek 71
Windsor Charter 56, SkyView Academy 51
