BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 78, Phoenix Goldwater 40

American Leadership-Gilbert 73, American Leadership-Queen Creek 51

Arizona College Preparatory 68, Poston Butte 54

Basis Charter Phoenix 50, Mountainside 32

Bradshaw Mountain 52, Flagstaff 38

Bullhead City Mohave 49, Cottonwood Mingus 48

Eagar Round Valley 50, St. Johns 30

El Mirage Dysart 60, Tempe 41

Gilbert Mesquite 88, Phoenix St. Mary's 86

Globe 65, Miami 37

Highland Prep 81, Glendale North Pointe 26

Keams Canyon Hopi 70, Tuba City Greyhills 29

Kearny Ray 58, San Miguel 50, OT

Marana Mountain View 61, Tucson Flowing Wells 28

Mohave Accelerated 68, NFL YET College Prep Academy 60

Orme 74, American Heritage 34

Peoria 84, Cactus 63

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 97, St John Paul II 21

Phoenix Christian 63, Glendale Prep 41

Phoenix Cortez 67, Vista Grande 56

Pinon 74, Many Farms 44

Rio Rico 49, Douglas 37

Safford 60, Silver, N.M. 55

Scottsdale Christian 71, Northwest Christian 64

Scottsdale Coronado 47, Apache Junction 26

Tempe Marcos de Niza 48, Phoenix Arcadia 39

Trivium Prep 71, Kingman Academy of Learning 47

Tucson 81, Maricopa 63

Tucson Sabino 62, Tanque Verde 59

Tucson Sahuaro 62, Tucson Pueblo 50

Tucson Salpointe 65, Tucson Canyon del Oro 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Phoenix Greenway vs. Phoenix Moon Valley, ccd.

