GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Booker T. Washington 33, King 26
Capitol 71, East Feliciana 48
Chapelle 49, St. Charles Catholic 41
Dominican 50, Chalmette 36
Karr 46, Ben Franklin 43
Loyola College Prep 56, North Webster 31
Mount Carmel 61, Kennedy 22
Pope John Paul 31, Riverdale 14
South Plaquemines 57, Independence 42
St. Scholastica 66, Collegiate Baton Rouge 38
Woodlawn (BR) 47, Dunham 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cabrini vs. St. Martin's, ppd.
International vs. McMain, ccd.
Pearl River vs. Bonnabel, ccd.
