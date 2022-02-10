GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Booker T. Washington 33, King 26

Capitol 71, East Feliciana 48

Chapelle 49, St. Charles Catholic 41

Dominican 50, Chalmette 36

Karr 46, Ben Franklin 43

Loyola College Prep 56, North Webster 31

Mount Carmel 61, Kennedy 22

Pope John Paul 31, Riverdale 14

South Plaquemines 57, Independence 42

St. Scholastica 66, Collegiate Baton Rouge 38

Woodlawn (BR) 47, Dunham 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cabrini vs. St. Martin's, ppd.

International vs. McMain, ccd.

Pearl River vs. Bonnabel, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

