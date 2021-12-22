BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Harbor 72, Grand Rapids Union 68

Birmingham Brother Rice 78, Detroit Renaissance 73

Ferndale 65, Rochester Adams 44

Oak Park 66, West Bloomfield 53

Parchment 62, Grand Rapids West Catholic 60

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 52, Utica Ford 27

Saginaw 61, Romulus 53

Salem 57, Walled Lake Central 51

Traverse City Central 47, Saginaw 45

Zeeland West 72, Richland Gull Lake 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomfield Hills vs. Utica, ccd.

Gabriel Richard Catholic vs. Detroit Osborn, ccd.

Zeeland East vs. Coopersville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

