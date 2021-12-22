BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Harbor 72, Grand Rapids Union 68
Birmingham Brother Rice 78, Detroit Renaissance 73
Ferndale 65, Rochester Adams 44
Oak Park 66, West Bloomfield 53
Parchment 62, Grand Rapids West Catholic 60
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 52, Utica Ford 27
Saginaw 61, Romulus 53
Salem 57, Walled Lake Central 51
Traverse City Central 47, Saginaw 45
Zeeland West 72, Richland Gull Lake 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield Hills vs. Utica, ccd.
Gabriel Richard Catholic vs. Detroit Osborn, ccd.
Zeeland East vs. Coopersville, ccd.
