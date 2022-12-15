GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basalt 30, Roaring Fork 13
Brighton 46, Prairie View 41
Denver West 71, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 16
Elizabeth 52, Pueblo South 36
George Washington 49, Highlands Ranch 38
Liberty 46, Lewis-Palmer 43
Loveland Classical 64, Denver Eagles Christian HomeSchool 13
Plateau Valley 40, De Beque 27
Widefield High School 48, Discovery Canyon 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
