GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basalt 30, Roaring Fork 13

Brighton 46, Prairie View 41

Denver West 71, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 16

Elizabeth 52, Pueblo South 36

George Washington 49, Highlands Ranch 38

Liberty 46, Lewis-Palmer 43

Loveland Classical 64, Denver Eagles Christian HomeSchool 13

Plateau Valley 40, De Beque 27

Widefield High School 48, Discovery Canyon 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

