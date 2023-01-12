GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Force Academy 25, Chicago Little Village 23
Annawan 60, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 43
Benton 45, Pinckneyville 35
Bowen 48, Corliss 28
Breese Mater Dei 53, Granite City 35
Brownstown-St Elmo 55, Dieterich 50
Carlyle 66, Metro-East Lutheran 24
Carmel 43, Conant 20
Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Tilden 8
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 38, Chicago Ag Science 29
Chicago (Soto) High School 39, Hancock 28
Dundee-Crown 41, Zion Benton 25
Dyett 72, Juarez 21
East Alton-Wood River 44, Bunker Hill 27
Elk Grove 34, Algonquin (Jacobs) 20
Elmwood 31, Illini Bluffs 18
Fenger 47, Hirsch 0
Goreville 60, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 32
Hinsdale Adventist Academy 33, Lombard (CPSA) 11
Hyde Park 62, Lindblom 15
Julian 41, DuSable 7
Kenwood 61, Phillips 42
Lake Zurich 42, Libertyville 34
Larkin 42, St. Edward 27
Lewistown 55, Rushville-Industry 23
Maria 52, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 14
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 50, Marist 29
Morgan Park 50, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 30
Morrison 60, Sterling Newman 29
New Trier 53, Niles West 34
Oak Lawn Richards 45, Tinley Park 33
Peoria Notre Dame 49, Normal Community 46
Pope County 62, Cobden 28
Princeville 38, Stark County 24
Quincy 46, Geneseo 44, OT
Rock Falls 44, Riverdale 21
Rock Island Alleman 48, Orion 13
Rolling Meadows 53, Maine East 25
Westmont 52, Willows 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
