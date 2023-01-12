GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 63, Winlock 23
Bellarmine Prep 79, Puyallup 33
Bethel 50, Olympia 26
Bothell 43, Mount Si 39
Cashmere 67, Quincy 12
Central Kitsap 58, Capital 32
Columbia (White Salmon) 54, Stevenson 32
Ferndale 70, Burlington-Edison 61
Garfield 72, West Seattle 45
Hazen 49, Liberty 38
Holy Names 54, Blanchet 38
Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 38, Lyle-Wishram 18
Inglemoor 44, Newport-Bellevue 17
Issaquah 61, North Creek 52
Kalama 39, Toledo 32
Kamiak 68, Mariner 39
King's Way Christian School 43, La Center 35
Lake Washington Technical 56, Juanita 46
Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Eastside Catholic 37
Lincoln 60, Chief Sealth 49
Lindbergh 62, Highline 26
Mercer Island 60, Bellevue 45
Monroe 66, Marysville-Pilchuck 36
Mountlake Terrace 60, Meadowdale 57
Napavine 74, Morton/White Pass 38
North Thurston 76, Timberline 40
Pe Ell 54, Washington School For The Deaf 31
Peninsula 59, Gig Harbor 51
Rainier 42, Wahkiakum 35
Rainier Beach 48, Cleveland 24
Rogers (Puyallup) 41, Graham-Kapowsin 33
Roosevelt 71, Ingraham 18
Sammamish 55, Interlake 29
Seattle Prep 58, Ballard 44
Sehome 59, Mount Vernon 46
Seton Catholic 80, Castle Rock 30
Shorewood 54, Marysville-Getchell 42
Skyline 55, Redmond 33
South Kitsap 50, Curtis 48
St. George's 50, Reardan 32
Sultan 55, Overlake School 44
Sumner 50, Emerald Ridge 47
Toutle Lake 45, Onalaska 26
Tyee 44, Evergreen (Seattle) 42
Upper Columbia Academy 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42
Woodinville 58, Eastlake 54
Yakama Tribal 51, Liberty Christian 23
Yelm 59, River Ridge 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
