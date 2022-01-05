GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Parker 57, Jackson Olin 14

Pike Road 46, Beauregard 19

Southside-Selma 48, Hale County 38

Spain Park 55, Pelham 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

