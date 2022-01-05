GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Parker 57, Jackson Olin 14
Pike Road 46, Beauregard 19
Southside-Selma 48, Hale County 38
Spain Park 55, Pelham 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Parker 57, Jackson Olin 14
Pike Road 46, Beauregard 19
Southside-Selma 48, Hale County 38
Spain Park 55, Pelham 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.