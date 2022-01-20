GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 54, Hampshire 49

Amboy 41, Lanark Eastland 39

Amundsen 61, Chicago (Clark) 33

Belvidere North 45, Belvidere 19

Bowen 40, Chicago Little Village 24

Brooks Academy 51, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 38

Bureau Valley 45, Sterling Newman 41

Burlington Central 67, Crystal Lake South 45

Calvary 42, Buffalo Tri-City 34

Carlyle 59, Woodlawn 40

Centralia 77, Vandalia 51

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 31, Chicago (Soto) High School 23

Chicago King 38, Hancock 22

Chicago Vocational 39, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 21

Clemente 44, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 15

Clinton 43, Maroa-Forsyth 33

Cristo Rey 30, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 14

Dakota 25, Durand 16

Dieterich 44, St. Elmo 41

Dyett 46, Chicago (Goode) 6

Effingham 38, Greenville 24

Fulton 32, Forreston 28

Galena 52, East Dubuque 23

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Clifton Central 52

Harrisburg 44, Carmi White County 28

Herrin 50, Pinckneyville 46

Herscher 52, Cullom Tri-Point 20

Huntley 51, Crystal Lake Central 47

Kelly 49, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 17

Kennedy 33, Harlan 7

Kenwood 58, Simeon 17

LaSalle-Peru 54, Plano 24

Larkin 59, Elgin 37

LeRoy 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24

Lena-Winslow 54, Freeport (Aquin) 46

Libertyville 71, Zion Benton 27

Lisle (Benet Academy) 39, Carmel 35

Manteno 47, Reed-Custer 25

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Joliet Catholic 24

McGivney Catholic High School 65, Waterloo Gibault 22

McHenry 60, Dundee-Crown 38

Morgan Park 60, Hyde Park 59

Mt. Zion 44, Decatur St. Teresa 26

Nazareth 53, Marist 42

Prairie Ridge 37, Cary-Grove 29

Rickover Naval 50, Chicago (Disney II) 42

Rock Falls 55, North Boone 21

Rockford Boylan 48, Rockford Auburn 39

Romeoville 62, Oswego 37

St. Charles North 46, Lake Park 44

St. Viator 74, Woodstock Marian 35

Von Steuben 39, Chicago Sullivan 17

West Carroll 37, Warren 35

Westinghouse 63, North Lawndale 24

Whitney Young def. Taft, forfeit

Willowbrook 51, York 46

Willows 61, Lake View 43

Winnebago 65, Byron 43

Highland Tournament=

Collinsville 48, Belleville West 42

Nashville 25, Highland 20

Okawville 52, O'Fallon 45

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Princeville 40, Annawan 36

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Mt. Carmel def. Red Hill, forfeit

Newton 48, Lawrenceville 20

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 63, Brownstown - St. Elmo 46

Tri-County Tournament=

Dwight 31, Midland 30

Ottawa Marquette 54, Seneca 44

Vermilion County Tournament=

Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Fithian Oakwood 29

Hoopeston Area High School 46, Westville 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Centralia Christ Our Rock vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 20th.

