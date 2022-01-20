GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 54, Hampshire 49
Amboy 41, Lanark Eastland 39
Amundsen 61, Chicago (Clark) 33
Belvidere North 45, Belvidere 19
Bowen 40, Chicago Little Village 24
Brooks Academy 51, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 38
Bureau Valley 45, Sterling Newman 41
Burlington Central 67, Crystal Lake South 45
Calvary 42, Buffalo Tri-City 34
Carlyle 59, Woodlawn 40
Centralia 77, Vandalia 51
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 31, Chicago (Soto) High School 23
Chicago King 38, Hancock 22
Chicago Vocational 39, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 21
Clemente 44, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 15
Clinton 43, Maroa-Forsyth 33
Cristo Rey 30, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 14
Dakota 25, Durand 16
Dieterich 44, St. Elmo 41
Dyett 46, Chicago (Goode) 6
Effingham 38, Greenville 24
Fulton 32, Forreston 28
Galena 52, East Dubuque 23
Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Clifton Central 52
Harrisburg 44, Carmi White County 28
Herrin 50, Pinckneyville 46
Herscher 52, Cullom Tri-Point 20
Huntley 51, Crystal Lake Central 47
Kelly 49, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 17
Kennedy 33, Harlan 7
Kenwood 58, Simeon 17
LaSalle-Peru 54, Plano 24
Larkin 59, Elgin 37
LeRoy 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24
Lena-Winslow 54, Freeport (Aquin) 46
Libertyville 71, Zion Benton 27
Lisle (Benet Academy) 39, Carmel 35
Manteno 47, Reed-Custer 25
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Joliet Catholic 24
McGivney Catholic High School 65, Waterloo Gibault 22
McHenry 60, Dundee-Crown 38
Morgan Park 60, Hyde Park 59
Mt. Zion 44, Decatur St. Teresa 26
Nazareth 53, Marist 42
Prairie Ridge 37, Cary-Grove 29
Rickover Naval 50, Chicago (Disney II) 42
Rock Falls 55, North Boone 21
Rockford Boylan 48, Rockford Auburn 39
Romeoville 62, Oswego 37
St. Charles North 46, Lake Park 44
St. Viator 74, Woodstock Marian 35
Von Steuben 39, Chicago Sullivan 17
West Carroll 37, Warren 35
Westinghouse 63, North Lawndale 24
Whitney Young def. Taft, forfeit
Willowbrook 51, York 46
Willows 61, Lake View 43
Winnebago 65, Byron 43
Highland Tournament=
Collinsville 48, Belleville West 42
Nashville 25, Highland 20
Okawville 52, O'Fallon 45
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Princeville 40, Annawan 36
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Mt. Carmel def. Red Hill, forfeit
Newton 48, Lawrenceville 20
National Trail Conference Tournament=
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 63, Brownstown - St. Elmo 46
Tri-County Tournament=
Dwight 31, Midland 30
Ottawa Marquette 54, Seneca 44
Vermilion County Tournament=
Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Fithian Oakwood 29
Hoopeston Area High School 46, Westville 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Centralia Christ Our Rock vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 20th.
