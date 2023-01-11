BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 60, Northern York 47

Penn Cambria 56, Somerset 30

Penn Cambria 94, Somerset 54

Red Land 53, Elizabethtown 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you