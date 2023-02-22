GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VPA Playoffs=

Division 1=

First Round=

Rice Memorial 66, Colchester 54

Division 2=

First Round=

Lamoille Union 38, Missisquoi Valley Union 33

Mount Abraham Union 65, Hartford 34

North Country Union 61, U-32 33

Spaulding 62, Middlebury Union 29

Division 3=

First Round=

Hazen Union 81, Winooski 19

Richford 58, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 23

Thetford Academy 67, Randolph Union 39

Vergennes Union 63, Green Mountain Union 31

White River Valley 64, Woodstock Union 15

Division 4=

First Round=

Leland & Gray Union 40, Rivendell, N.H. 13

Williamstown 34, Mount St. Joseph Academy 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

