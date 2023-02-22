GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VPA Playoffs=
Division 1=
First Round=
Rice Memorial 66, Colchester 54
Division 2=
First Round=
Lamoille Union 38, Missisquoi Valley Union 33
Mount Abraham Union 65, Hartford 34
North Country Union 61, U-32 33
Spaulding 62, Middlebury Union 29
Division 3=
First Round=
Hazen Union 81, Winooski 19
Richford 58, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 23
Thetford Academy 67, Randolph Union 39
Vergennes Union 63, Green Mountain Union 31
White River Valley 64, Woodstock Union 15
Division 4=
First Round=
Leland & Gray Union 40, Rivendell, N.H. 13
Williamstown 34, Mount St. Joseph Academy 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.