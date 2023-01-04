BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 53, Glenelg 46

Calvert Hall College 54, Pallotti 48

Dundalk 73, Carver Arts & Tech 34

Gonzaga College, D.C. 62, Georgetown Prep 49

Kenwood 58, Eastern Tech 36

Loyola 75, Glenelg CS 60

McDonogh School 58, Mt. Carmel 57

Mountain Ridge 66, Oakland Southern 64

New Town 80, Catonsville 42

Oakdale 43, Manchester Valley 39

Pikesville 56, Woodlawn 39

St. Frances Academy 87, John Carroll 69

Western STES 70, Towson 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

