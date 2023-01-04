BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 53, Glenelg 46
Calvert Hall College 54, Pallotti 48
Dundalk 73, Carver Arts & Tech 34
Gonzaga College, D.C. 62, Georgetown Prep 49
Kenwood 58, Eastern Tech 36
Loyola 75, Glenelg CS 60
McDonogh School 58, Mt. Carmel 57
Mountain Ridge 66, Oakland Southern 64
New Town 80, Catonsville 42
Oakdale 43, Manchester Valley 39
Pikesville 56, Woodlawn 39
St. Frances Academy 87, John Carroll 69
Western STES 70, Towson 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
