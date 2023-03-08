BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Regionals=

Class AAA=

Region 2=

Elkins 58, East Fairmont 55

Fairmont Senior 77, Lincoln 39

Region 3=

Herbert Hoover 79, PikeView 60

Shady Spring 104, Lewis County 37

Class AAAA=

Region 2=

Hedgesville 52, Musselman 41

Region 3=

George Washington 72, Princeton 51

South Charleston 61, Oak Hill 50

Region 4=

Huntington 66, St. Albans 50

Parkersburg South 72, Cabell Midland 44

