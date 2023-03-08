BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Regionals=
Class AAA=
Region 2=
Elkins 58, East Fairmont 55
Fairmont Senior 77, Lincoln 39
Region 3=
Herbert Hoover 79, PikeView 60
Shady Spring 104, Lewis County 37
Class AAAA=
Region 2=
Hedgesville 52, Musselman 41
Region 3=
George Washington 72, Princeton 51
South Charleston 61, Oak Hill 50
Region 4=
Huntington 66, St. Albans 50
Parkersburg South 72, Cabell Midland 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.