BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 55, Arete-Mesa Prep 29
Ben Franklin 72, Payson 57
Buckeye 105, Yuma 54
Cactus 56, Bradshaw Mountain 51
Campo Verde 87, Agua Fria 49
Canyon View 86, Phoenix Camelback 20
Chandler Seton 52, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 44
Coolidge 79, Mica Mountain 55
Gilbert Classical Academy 61, NFL YET College Prep Academy 55
Glendale Arizona IHS 69, Betty Fairfax High School 28
Glendale Deer Valley 56, Flagstaff 34
Globe 73, Madison Highland 66
La Joya Community 64, Yuma Kofa 54
Paradise Honors 73, Desert Edge 33
Peoria 106, Apache Junction 19
Phoenix Brophy 64, Glendale O'Connor 36
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 51, Wellton Antelope 47
Scottsdale Notre Dame 76, Phoenix Thunderbird 58
Tolleson 70, Sierra Linda 48
Tombstone 48, St. Augustine Catholic 44
Tucson Canyon del Oro 84, Marana Mountain View 63
Tucson Desert Christian 54, Tucson Immaculate Heart 40
Willcox 66, Miami 57
Willow Canyon 93, Glendale 50
Winkelman Hayden 67, Cibecue 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Silver, N.M. vs. Morenci, ccd.
