BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 55, Arete-Mesa Prep 29

Ben Franklin 72, Payson 57

Buckeye 105, Yuma 54

Cactus 56, Bradshaw Mountain 51

Campo Verde 87, Agua Fria 49

Canyon View 86, Phoenix Camelback 20

Chandler Seton 52, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 44

Coolidge 79, Mica Mountain 55

Gilbert Classical Academy 61, NFL YET College Prep Academy 55

Glendale Arizona IHS 69, Betty Fairfax High School 28

Glendale Deer Valley 56, Flagstaff 34

Globe 73, Madison Highland 66

La Joya Community 64, Yuma Kofa 54

Paradise Honors 73, Desert Edge 33

Peoria 106, Apache Junction 19

Phoenix Brophy 64, Glendale O'Connor 36

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 51, Wellton Antelope 47

Scottsdale Notre Dame 76, Phoenix Thunderbird 58

Tolleson 70, Sierra Linda 48

Tombstone 48, St. Augustine Catholic 44

Tucson Canyon del Oro 84, Marana Mountain View 63

Tucson Desert Christian 54, Tucson Immaculate Heart 40

Willcox 66, Miami 57

Willow Canyon 93, Glendale 50

Winkelman Hayden 67, Cibecue 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Silver, N.M. vs. Morenci, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you