GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooke 67, Weir 52
Cabell Midland 44, Capital 43
Roane County 37, Charleston Catholic 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 1:19 am
