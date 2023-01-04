BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caribou 70, Presque Isle 51
Central 69, Searsport District 39
Central Aroostook 75, Washburn District 28
Fort Fairfield 65, Wisdom 60
George Stevens 54, Sumner Memorial 38
Hodgdon 48, Easton 40
Lee Academy 62, Penobscot Valley 53
Orono 65, Bucksport 53
Penquis Valley 47, Piscataquis Community 33
Washington Academy 67, Calais 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.