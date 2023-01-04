BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caribou 70, Presque Isle 51

Central 69, Searsport District 39

Central Aroostook 75, Washburn District 28

Fort Fairfield 65, Wisdom 60

George Stevens 54, Sumner Memorial 38

Hodgdon 48, Easton 40

Lee Academy 62, Penobscot Valley 53

Orono 65, Bucksport 53

Penquis Valley 47, Piscataquis Community 33

Washington Academy 67, Calais 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you