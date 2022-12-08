BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 66, Fort Defiance 64
Amelia County 52, Charles City County High School 49
Battlefield 57, Freedom (South Riding) 44
Booker T. Washington 61, Bayside 44
Broad Run 56, Rock Ridge 48
Catholic High School of Va Beach 66, Cristo Rey Richmond 34
Colgan 53, Brooke Point 52
Currituck County, N.C. 55, Western Branch 47
Eastern Mennonite 93, Tandem Friends School 53
Eastern View 85, St. Michael Catholic 66
Eastside 35, Grundy 12
Floyd County 59, Bassett 50
Franklin County 76, Magna Vista 48
Good Counsel, Md. 74, Bishop O'Connell 69
Grafton 53, Warhill 29
James River 57, Cosby 56
Lafayette 62, Bruton 49
Langley 69, Chantilly 56
Liberty Christian 56, Brookville 32
Manchester 65, Monacan 63
Midlothian 69, Powhatan 60
Miller School 95, Hargrave Military 63
Peninsula Catholic 84, Brunswick Academy 32
Potomac 63, West Potomac 50
Radford 58, Christiansburg 36
Riverheads 77, Bath County 27
Smithfield 58, Tabb 29
South County 51, Washington-Liberty 45
Southampton Academy 48, Fuqua School 41
Spotsylvania 75, Colonial Beach 47
Spring Mills, W.Va. 60, Millbrook 59
St. Christopher's 57, Carmel 49
Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 43
Windsor 62, Southampton 29
York 61, New Kent 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.