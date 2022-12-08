BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 66, Fort Defiance 64

Amelia County 52, Charles City County High School 49

Battlefield 57, Freedom (South Riding) 44

Booker T. Washington 61, Bayside 44

Broad Run 56, Rock Ridge 48

Catholic High School of Va Beach 66, Cristo Rey Richmond 34

Colgan 53, Brooke Point 52

Currituck County, N.C. 55, Western Branch 47

Eastern Mennonite 93, Tandem Friends School 53

Eastern View 85, St. Michael Catholic 66

Eastside 35, Grundy 12

Floyd County 59, Bassett 50

Franklin County 76, Magna Vista 48

Good Counsel, Md. 74, Bishop O'Connell 69

Grafton 53, Warhill 29

James River 57, Cosby 56

Lafayette 62, Bruton 49

Langley 69, Chantilly 56

Liberty Christian 56, Brookville 32

Manchester 65, Monacan 63

Midlothian 69, Powhatan 60

Miller School 95, Hargrave Military 63

Peninsula Catholic 84, Brunswick Academy 32

Potomac 63, West Potomac 50

Radford 58, Christiansburg 36

Riverheads 77, Bath County 27

Smithfield 58, Tabb 29

South County 51, Washington-Liberty 45

Southampton Academy 48, Fuqua School 41

Spotsylvania 75, Colonial Beach 47

Spring Mills, W.Va. 60, Millbrook 59

St. Christopher's 57, Carmel 49

Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 43

Windsor 62, Southampton 29

York 61, New Kent 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

