BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 75, Dallas 69
Archbishop Ryan 71, West Philadelphia 59
Bedford 76, Central Cambria 73
Berks Catholic 68, Lancaster Mennonite 57
Bishop Carroll 58, Bishop McCort 31
Calvary Christian 64, Faith Christian Academy 55
Camp Hill Trinity 67, Camp Hill 60
Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 18
Central Dauphin 58, Central Dauphin East 49
Central Martinsburg 59, Somerset 38
Chambersburg 63, Carlisle 38
Christopher Dock 59, Jenkintown 43
Clearfield 54, West Branch 39
Crestwood 45, Hanover Area 31
Exeter 65, Red Lion 60
Garden Spot 54, Penn Manor 33
Hershey 44, Palmyra 30
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 76, Allderdice 53
Leechburg 78, Jeannette 51
Lower Dauphin 55, Mechanicsburg 50
Middletown 57, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49
Muncy 64, Montgomery 32
Neshaminy 47, Council Rock North 36
Neshannock 57, Canfield S. Range, Ohio 45
North Pocono 53, Elk Lake 34
Oley Valley 54, Kutztown 39
Palisades 71, Pen Argyl 47
Palmerton 54, Northern Lehigh 20
Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 60
Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Moshannon Valley 36
Pine Grove 39, Wyoming Seminary 30
Pittston Area 57, Wyoming Area 32
Richland 60, Forest Hills 32
Seneca 75, Youngsville 22
Shippensburg 72, West Perry 37
Southern Lehigh 36, Salisbury 35
Valley View 51, Wyoming Valley West 44
West Scranton 64, Lakeland 55
Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Nanticoke Area 52
Windber 62, Cambria Heights 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Great Valley vs. Cheltenham, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/