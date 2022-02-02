GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blaine 44, Robbinsdale Armstrong 38

Blake 54, Mounds Park Academy 39

Centennial 46, Spring Lake Park 41

Champlin Park 63, Park Center 36

Chaska 56, Roseville 38

Eden Prairie 53, Edina 50

Elk River 55, Anoka 39

Goodhue 65, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29

Hopkins 70, Minnetonka 46

Lakeville North 49, Lakeville South 39

Maple Grove 59, Osseo 24

Minneapolis Southwest 75, Apple Valley 26

Pine City 67, Ogilvie 54

Richfield 67, St. Anthony 56

Robbinsdale Cooper 68, New Prague 54

Rogers 74, Andover 58

Rosemount 67, Hastings 39

Simley 66, North St. Paul 44

South St. Paul 58, Two Rivers 36

St. Paul Humboldt 74, Twin Cities Academy 16

Totino-Grace 74, Coon Rapids 43

Visitation 60, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46

Wayzata 75, Stillwater 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Johnson vs. Nova Classical Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

