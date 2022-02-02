GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blaine 44, Robbinsdale Armstrong 38
Blake 54, Mounds Park Academy 39
Centennial 46, Spring Lake Park 41
Champlin Park 63, Park Center 36
Chaska 56, Roseville 38
Eden Prairie 53, Edina 50
Elk River 55, Anoka 39
Goodhue 65, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Hopkins 70, Minnetonka 46
Lakeville North 49, Lakeville South 39
Maple Grove 59, Osseo 24
Minneapolis Southwest 75, Apple Valley 26
Pine City 67, Ogilvie 54
Richfield 67, St. Anthony 56
Robbinsdale Cooper 68, New Prague 54
Rogers 74, Andover 58
Rosemount 67, Hastings 39
Simley 66, North St. Paul 44
South St. Paul 58, Two Rivers 36
St. Paul Humboldt 74, Twin Cities Academy 16
Totino-Grace 74, Coon Rapids 43
Visitation 60, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46
Wayzata 75, Stillwater 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Johnson vs. Nova Classical Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/