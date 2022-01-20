GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hill-Murray 76, North St. Paul 42

Holy Angels 68, Visitation 58

Hope Academy 47, Washington Tech 31

Mahtomedi 91, Hastings 56

Minneapolis North 62, Minneapolis Washburn 34

Minneapolis Roosevelt 73, Minneapolis Edison 33

Minneapolis Southwest 59, Minneapolis South 32

Minnetonka 79, Prior Lake 58

Osseo 55, South St. Paul 42

Simley 51, Two Rivers 29

St. Paul Humboldt 52, St. Paul Harding 29

Stewartville 88, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60

Zimmerman 69, St. Cloud Cathedral 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

