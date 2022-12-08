GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Oneida (ROWVA) 39
Annawan 66, Biggsville West Central 43
Antioch 48, Johnsburg 41
Bloomington Central Catholic 77, St. Bede 32
Bowen 50, Gage Park 37
Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Corliss 15
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 46, Englewood STEM 34
Dwight 43, Streator 28
Galva 43, Monmouth United 32
Goreville 76, Gallatin County 41
Hancock 21, Air Force Academy 13
Herscher 62, Gilman Iroquois West 21
Heyworth 48, Tri-Valley 46
Hubbard 22, Chicago Little Village 19
Julian 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 5
Kaneland 61, Sycamore 54
Kelly 51, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 4
Kenwood 91, Hyde Park 60
Lewistown 47, Hamilton 37
Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40
Loyola 41, Montini 37
Maria 53, Tilden 25
Morgan Park 73, Brooks Academy 13
Morrison 68, Milledgeville 22
Naperville North 47, DeKalb 30
Nazareth 35, Carmel 16
Ottawa 50, LaSalle-Peru 28
Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 34
Plano 46, Morris 40
Prairie Ridge 44, Woodstock 19
Princeville 49, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35
St. Viator 61, Joliet Catholic 49
Thornwood 58, Kankakee 35
Waterloo Gibault 43, Red Bud 33
Wheeling 35, Zion Benton 32
Woodlawn 60, Galatia 10
Woodstock Marian 53, Crystal Lake Central 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.