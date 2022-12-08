GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 50, Oneida (ROWVA) 39

Annawan 66, Biggsville West Central 43

Antioch 48, Johnsburg 41

Bloomington Central Catholic 77, St. Bede 32

Bowen 50, Gage Park 37

Chicago (Carver Military) 45, Corliss 15

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 46, Englewood STEM 34

Dwight 43, Streator 28

Galva 43, Monmouth United 32

Goreville 76, Gallatin County 41

Hancock 21, Air Force Academy 13

Herscher 62, Gilman Iroquois West 21

Heyworth 48, Tri-Valley 46

Hubbard 22, Chicago Little Village 19

Julian 49, Chicago (Soto) High School 5

Kaneland 61, Sycamore 54

Kelly 51, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 4

Kenwood 91, Hyde Park 60

Lewistown 47, Hamilton 37

Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40

Loyola 41, Montini 37

Maria 53, Tilden 25

Morgan Park 73, Brooks Academy 13

Morrison 68, Milledgeville 22

Naperville North 47, DeKalb 30

Nazareth 35, Carmel 16

Ottawa 50, LaSalle-Peru 28

Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 34

Plano 46, Morris 40

Prairie Ridge 44, Woodstock 19

Princeville 49, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35

St. Viator 61, Joliet Catholic 49

Thornwood 58, Kankakee 35

Waterloo Gibault 43, Red Bud 33

Wheeling 35, Zion Benton 32

Woodlawn 60, Galatia 10

Woodstock Marian 53, Crystal Lake Central 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you