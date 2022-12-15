BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 59, Madison 55
Camas County 63, Murtaugh 33
Compass Public Charter School 58, Riverstone International School 53
Grace 52, Soda Springs 35
Highland 58, Bonneville 56
Hillcrest 78, Rigby 45
New Plymouth 40, Nyssa, Ore. 37
Owyhee 62, Sho-Ban 41
Teton 62, W. Jefferson 57
Weiser 62, Ontario, Ore. 38
Wendell 80, Shoshone 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
