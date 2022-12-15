BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 59, Madison 55

Camas County 63, Murtaugh 33

Compass Public Charter School 58, Riverstone International School 53

Grace 52, Soda Springs 35

Highland 58, Bonneville 56

Hillcrest 78, Rigby 45

New Plymouth 40, Nyssa, Ore. 37

Owyhee 62, Sho-Ban 41

Teton 62, W. Jefferson 57

Weiser 62, Ontario, Ore. 38

Wendell 80, Shoshone 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

