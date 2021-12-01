GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 62, Abingdon 39
Batavia 59, Lake Park 46
Bolingbrook 53, Crete-Monee 34
Breese Mater Dei 47, Belleville West 33
Burlington Central 46, Hampshire 38
Carmel 69, Lake Forest 41
Chicago (Ogden International) 65, Chicago King 10
Chicago Resurrection 58, Francis Parker 3
Christopher 43, Goreville 37
Curie 47, Hancock 21
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 30, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 20
Dixon 51, Ottawa 46, OT
Forreston 28, Pearl City 26
Galva 42, Wethersfield 36
Homewood-Flossmoor 39, Stagg 28
Knoxville 55, Biggsville West Central 51
Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Lyons 44
Marist 50, Lincoln Way Central 37
Monmouth United 51, Aledo (Mercer County) 35
Regina 49, Woodlands Academy 19
River Ridge/Scales Mound 44, Dakota 26
Rock Falls 33, Rochelle 20
Rockford Lutheran 70, Woodstock Marian 60
Round Lake 56, Wheeling 34
St. Charles North 57, Glenbard East 18
St. Viator 52, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 43
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 32, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/