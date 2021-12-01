GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 62, Abingdon 39

Batavia 59, Lake Park 46

Bolingbrook 53, Crete-Monee 34

Breese Mater Dei 47, Belleville West 33

Burlington Central 46, Hampshire 38

Carmel 69, Lake Forest 41

Chicago (Ogden International) 65, Chicago King 10

Chicago Resurrection 58, Francis Parker 3

Christopher 43, Goreville 37

Curie 47, Hancock 21

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 30, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 20

Dixon 51, Ottawa 46, OT

Forreston 28, Pearl City 26

Galva 42, Wethersfield 36

Homewood-Flossmoor 39, Stagg 28

Knoxville 55, Biggsville West Central 51

Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Lyons 44

Marist 50, Lincoln Way Central 37

Monmouth United 51, Aledo (Mercer County) 35

Regina 49, Woodlands Academy 19

River Ridge/Scales Mound 44, Dakota 26

Rock Falls 33, Rochelle 20

Rockford Lutheran 70, Woodstock Marian 60

Round Lake 56, Wheeling 34

St. Charles North 57, Glenbard East 18

St. Viator 52, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 43

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 32, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

