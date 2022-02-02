GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chapelle 50, Baton Rouge Episcopal 45

Hanson Memorial 54, Morgan City 36

Haynes Academy 57, Country Day 35

Karr 61, Bogalusa 34

Loyola College Prep 47, North Caddo 42

Mount Carmel 43, Easton 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Kentwood 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Jefferson vs. Covenant Christian Academy, ccd.

Hammond vs. St. Helena, ccd.

New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics vs. International, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you