GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Semifinal=
Concord Christian 64, Woodsville 44
Derryfield 47, Canaan-Pittsburg 40, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 9:39 pm
