GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camp Verde 46, Chino Valley 24

Coolidge 47, Thatcher 36

Florence 63, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 44

Fountain Hills 49, Northwest Christian 23

Parker 59, Odyssey Institute 50

Phoenix Bourgade 41, Scottsdale Christian 35

Show Low 57, Lakeside Blue Ridge 35

Snowflake 51, Holbrook 28

Tonopah Valley 46, Mohave Valley River Valley 12

Tucson Palo Verde 38, San Tan Foothills 27

Winslow 66, Payson 36

Yuma Catholic 75, ALA-West Foothills 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

