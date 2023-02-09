GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camp Verde 46, Chino Valley 24
Coolidge 47, Thatcher 36
Florence 63, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 44
Fountain Hills 49, Northwest Christian 23
Parker 59, Odyssey Institute 50
Phoenix Bourgade 41, Scottsdale Christian 35
Show Low 57, Lakeside Blue Ridge 35
Snowflake 51, Holbrook 28
Tonopah Valley 46, Mohave Valley River Valley 12
Tucson Palo Verde 38, San Tan Foothills 27
Winslow 66, Payson 36
Yuma Catholic 75, ALA-West Foothills 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
