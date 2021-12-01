GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 61, Loudoun County 15

Buckingham County 46, Nelson County 36

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Frank Cox 23

Colgan 47, Brooke Point 38

Flint Hill School 66, National Cathedral, D.C. 16

Forest Park 37, Heritage (Leesburg) 25

Glen Allen 67, Matoaca 57

Glenvar 70, Craig County 24

Good Counsel, Md. 54, Word of Life 35

Highland-Warrenton 56, Trinity Christian School 43

John Battle 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 50

Lancaster 64, Middlesex 29

Letcher County Central, Ky. 79, Mountain Mission 65

Lord Botetourt 66, Hidden Valley 30

Marion 61, Honaker 49

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 50, Bassett 21

Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Norfolk Academy 10

Narrows 72, Giles 37

Rappahannock County 53, Manassas Park 25

Riverheads 49, East Rockingham 42

Southampton 34, Park View-South Hill 27

Southampton Academy 36, Ridgecroft, N.C. 31

Staunton River 65, Heritage-Lynchburg 24

Steward School 54, Trinity Episcopal 37

Va. Episcopal 54, Jefferson Forest 44

Wakefield Country Day 23, Quantico 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you