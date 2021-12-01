GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 61, Loudoun County 15
Buckingham County 46, Nelson County 36
Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Frank Cox 23
Colgan 47, Brooke Point 38
Flint Hill School 66, National Cathedral, D.C. 16
Forest Park 37, Heritage (Leesburg) 25
Glen Allen 67, Matoaca 57
Glenvar 70, Craig County 24
Good Counsel, Md. 54, Word of Life 35
Highland-Warrenton 56, Trinity Christian School 43
John Battle 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 50
Lancaster 64, Middlesex 29
Letcher County Central, Ky. 79, Mountain Mission 65
Lord Botetourt 66, Hidden Valley 30
Marion 61, Honaker 49
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 50, Bassett 21
Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Norfolk Academy 10
Narrows 72, Giles 37
Rappahannock County 53, Manassas Park 25
Riverheads 49, East Rockingham 42
Southampton 34, Park View-South Hill 27
Southampton Academy 36, Ridgecroft, N.C. 31
Staunton River 65, Heritage-Lynchburg 24
Steward School 54, Trinity Episcopal 37
Va. Episcopal 54, Jefferson Forest 44
Wakefield Country Day 23, Quantico 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/