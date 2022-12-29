BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Rockford Jefferson 44
Altamont 72, Du Quoin 57
Annawan 62, Stanford Olympia 35
Arcola 80, Grayville 68
Arthur Christian 59, Parkview Christian Academy 37
Athens 53, Carrollton 43
Auburn 40, South County 38
Augusta Southeastern 30, Macomb 27
Aurora Central Catholic 59, Round Lake 44
Aurora Christian 39, Tri-Valley 34
Barrington 54, Cary-Grove 18
Beardstown 62, Roanoke-Benson 50
Belleville East 49, McCluer North, Mo. 40
Belleville West 49, Hillwood, Tenn. 47
Bensenville (Fenton) 57, Grayslake North 43
Benton 51, Mt. Carmel 46
Benton 56, Mounds Meridian 46
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 73, Glenbard East 70
Bethalto Civic Memorial 62, Nelson Co., Ky. 44
Bismarck-Henning 62, Milford 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Kankakee (McNamara) 71
Blue Island Eisenhower 72, Reavis 41
Bogan 79, Proviso West 71
Breese Central 60, Nashville 27
Bremen 69, Tinley Park 65
Brooks Academy 66, Dixon 56
Buffalo Grove 61, Prosser 26
Bunker Hill 72, Gillespie 64
Burlington Central 72, Streator 36
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 72, Barry (Western) 68, OT
Byron 66, Lanark Eastland 54
Calhoun 57, Carlinville 35
Camp Point Central 56, West Hancock 52
Canton 43, Lewistown 36
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 57, Payton 41
Carlyle 39, Trico 33
Carmel 46, Chatham Glenwood 44
Carmi White County 55, Anna-Jonesboro 53
Carterville 51, Carmi White County 49
Carterville 71, Harrisburg 58
Casey-Westfield 71, Marshall 43
Catlin (Salt Fork) 59, Heritage 22
Centralia 57, Confluence Academy, Mo. 26
Centralia Christ Our Rock 48, Flora 38
Champaign Centennial 48, Newton 39
Chester 55, Woodlawn 44
Chicago ( SSICP) 60, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 54
Chicago (Carver Military) 34, Hubbard 33
Chicago (Christ the King) 45, Glenbard South 35
Chicago (Clark) 48, Farragut 38
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 108, Chicago Sullivan 28
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 75, Dunbar 69
Chicago (Jones) 64, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 50
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 78, Francis Parker 52
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Plainfield North 47
Chicago King 62, Westminster Christian 22
Chicago Little Village 54, Chicago Phoenix Academy 29
Chicago Marshall 67, McHenry 62
Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Morgan Park Academy 46
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 52, Trenton Wesclin 38
Cissna Park 42, Grant Park 30
Clinton 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37
Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65
Collierville, Tenn. 56, Triad 47
Collinsville 71, Oakville, Mo. 41
Columbia 62, Bethalto Civic Memorial 36
Crystal Lake South 57, Larkin 35
Cumberland 44, Macon Meridian 40
Curie 71, Danville 32
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 49, Maroa-Forsyth 40
Decatur MacArthur 67, Madison 39
Decatur St. Teresa 80, ALAH 74
Delavan 40, Illini Central 38
Downers North 72, Joliet Catholic 62
Downers South 80, Highland Park 56
Dundee-Crown 79, Chicago (Ogden International) 51
Dunlap 77, Taylorville 57
Dwight 69, St. Bede 68
East Alton-Wood River 73, Hillsboro 68
East Dubuque 61, Annawan 44
East Peoria 76, Springfield Calvary 68, 2OT
Effingham 53, Highland 42
Effingham St. Anthony 55, Lutheran North, Mo. 49
Eisenhower 51, Rochester 37
Elgin 55, Raby 44
Eureka 57, Farmington 44
Evanston Township 69, Champaign Central 42
Evergreen Park 78, Maria 53
Fairbury Prairie Central 61, Peoria Christian 47
Fairfield 56, Hamilton County 46
Farina South Central 55, Dieterich 46
Fenwick 51, Thornton Fractional North 50
Fithian Oakwood 61, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
Flanagan 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 32
Forreston 54, Amboy 45
Freeburg 55, Waterloo Gibault 52
Freeport 72, Sycamore 58
Fremd 60, Prospect 50
Galesburg 66, Taylorville 49
Geneva 57, DeKalb 38
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64, Armstrong 39
Glenbard North 60, Hinsdale South 50
Glenbard West 55, Schaumburg 33
Glenbrook North 52, Quincy Notre Dame 37
Goreville 68, Sparta 67
Grant 63, Elk Grove 55
Grayslake Central 69, Bartlett 65
Greenfield-Northwestern 33, North-Mac 24
Greenville 57, Pana 35
Hammond Central, Ind. 71, Lincoln Park 60
Hammond Noll, Ind. 77, Thornridge 66
Harvard 61, Alden-Hebron 53
Harvest Christian Academy 69, Rochelle 67
Herrin 70, Vienna 64
Hinsdale Central 44, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 27
Hoffman Estates 52, Prairie Ridge 40
Homewood-Flossmoor 74, Rockford Auburn 61
Hope Academy 83, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33
Huntley 52, Lincoln Way West 42
Hyde Park 53, Thornwood 49
IC Catholic 63, Fenger 30
Illini Bluffs 61, Rockridge 56, OT
Illini West (Carthage) 63, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41
Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68
Jacksonville Routt 55, Biggsville West Central 42
Johnsburg 81, Streamwood 42
Johnston City 65, New Athens 55
Joliet Central 74, North Chicago 55
Joliet West 76, Bloomington 58
Kaneland 81, Yorkville Christian 56
Kankakee 71, Von Steuben 41
Kennedy 77, Chicago Christian 66
Kenwood 78, Proviso East 50
LaSalle-Peru 54, Illinois Valley Central 24
Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 77, Lindblom 69
Lake Zurich 65, Bartonville (Limestone) 49
Latin 73, Elmwood Park 29
Lawrenceville 50, Paris 35
Lawrenceville 72, Chrisman 30
Lexington 59, Hall 41
Leyden 73, Westinghouse 67
Libertyville 39, Hampshire 38
Lincoln 52, Granite City 43
Lincoln Way Central 58, Oak Lawn Richards 49
Lincoln-Way East 86, Mattoon 51
Lisle (Benet Academy) 78, OPRF 56
Lisle 63, Morris 56
Litchfield 58, Staunton 42
Lockport 58, Peoria Manual 56
Lyons 59, Palatine 34
Mahomet-Seymour 64, Machesney Park Harlem 58
Maine East 67, Addison Trail 45
Maine South 58, St. Charles East 46
Manley 65, Belvidere North 61
Manteno 51, Clifton Central 29
Marion 61, Springfield Southeast 25
Marion 77, Cairo 27
Marion, Ark. 65, Jacksonville 33
Marist 74, Cahokia 59
Marmion 61, Ottawa 28
Mascoutah 61, Breese Mater Dei 57
Mascoutah 69, Metro-East Lutheran 29
Massac County 77, Eldorado 51
Mather 58, Elgin Academy 44
Medina, Ohio 61, Wells 21
Memphis Overton, Tenn. 88, Cairo 26
Memphis Overton, Tenn. 92, Springfield Southeast 73
Mesa, Ariz. 55, Brother Rice 53, 2OT
Metamora 71, Madison Central, Miss. 59
Metea Valley 84, Richards 45
Minooka 46, Leo 41
Moline 70, Springfield Lanphier 40
Monmouth-Roseville 49, Liberty 17
Morton 63, Normal West 55
Mount Vernon 49, Dyett 39
Mt. Carmel 53, Murphysboro 30
Mt. Zion 69, Galesburg 47
Mt. Zion 75, Dunlap 62
Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Deerfield 49
Naperville North 53, Lake Forest 34
Nashville 62, McCluer, Mo. 31
Nazareth 66, Stagg 51
Neoga 44, Colfax Ridgeview 35
New Berlin 39, Concord (Triopia) 38, OT
New Trier 63, Warren Township 50
Niles North 64, Antioch 36
Niles West 69, Vernon Hills 62
Nokomis 29, Shelbyville 28
Normal Community 69, North Chicago 36
Normal University 58, Fieldcrest 28
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 69, Greenview 47
North Lawndale 61, Joliet Central 50
O'Fallon 62, Mundelein 51
Oak Lawn Community 61, Belvidere 44
Okaw Valley 64, Pana 63
Okawville 48, Trico 41
Olney (Richland County) 60, Pinckneyville 45
Olney (Richland County) 65, Jerseyville Jersey 35
Oswego 51, Springfield 41
Oswego East 62, DePaul College Prep 47
Ottawa Marquette 69, Reed-Custer 57
Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 56, Carbondale 34
Paris 50, Tri-County 43
Pecatonica 75, Galena 48
Peoria Notre Dame 72, Northridge Prep 52
Peotone 41, Herscher 25
Piasa Southwestern 45, Alton Marquette 43
Pinckneyville 69, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 50
Pittsfield 62, Abingdon 36
Plainfield Central 64, Aurora Math-Science 61
Plainfield East 56, Hononegah 44
Plainfield South 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 47
Plano 51, Newark 47
Pleasant Plains 55, Knoxville 39
Pontiac 60, Aurora (West Aurora) 55
Princeville 55, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 36
Providence 46, Ridgewood 40
Putnam County 46, Woodland 35
Quest Academy 74, Havana 45
Quincy 67, Alton 41
Rantoul 64, Eisenhower 57
Raymond Lincolnwood 56, Edinburg (Coop) BK 37
Red Bud 65, Christopher 45
Riverton 61, Mt. Pulaski 47
Rock Falls 50, Aurora Christian 43
Rockford Boylan 59, Plainfield South 52
Rockford Christian 86, Crystal Lake Central 65
Rockford East 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64
Rockford Guilford 82, Phillips 76
Rockford Lutheran 65, Quincy Notre Dame 51
Rolling Meadows 74, Glenbrook South 64
Romeoville 63, Rock Island 46
Roxana 53, Okawville 48
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46
Salem 42, Steeleville 26
Sandburg 49, Argo 47
Sandwich 57, Mendota 48
Schurz 59, Chicago (Butler) 41
Seneca 58, Serena 57
Shepard 70, Waukegan 66
Simeon 82, St. Charles North 39
South Beloit 73, West Carroll 22
South Elgin 71, Woodstock Marian 56
Springfield 73, Machesney Park Harlem 44
St. Anne 45, Momence 40
St. Edward 89, Chicago (Alcott) 38
St. Francis 49, Montini 36
St. Francis de Sales 51, Chicago CICS-Longwood 35
St. Ignatius 70, Riverside-Brookfield 45
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, El Paso-Gridley 36
St. Viator 68, Maine West 41
Stanford Olympia 64, Providence-St. Mel 56
Sterling 67, Rantoul 57
Sterling 70, Rochester 59
Stevenson 70, Morgan Park 55
Stillman Valley 61, Marengo 46
Sullivan 43, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42
Taft 76, Westmont 55
Teutopolis 75, Charleston 50
Thornton Fractional South 68, Harvey Thornton 32
Tolono Unity 57, Petersburg PORTA 47
Tri-County 50, Chrisman 43
Tuscola 42, Monticello 32
Vandalia 66, Macon Meridian 42
Vienna 69, Eldorado 59
Walther Christian Academy 60, Lake View 58
Waltonville 72, Sesser-Valier 44
Warrensburg-Latham 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40
Waterloo 66, Nelson Co., Ky. 56
Waterloo Gibault 55, Piasa Southwestern 47
Wauconda 63, Woodstock 46
West Chicago 48, Bowen 28
Westville def. DeLand-Weldon, forfeit
Wheaton Academy 52, Aurora (East) 48
Wheaton North 81, Batavia 77
Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Peoria (H.S.) 38
Wheeling 30, Englewood STEM 24
Whitney Young 68, St. Rita 66
Williamsville 75, Tremont 62
Willowbrook 79, Oak Forest 73, OT
Wilmington 50, Earlville 44
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46, Westville 43
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 64, Martinsville 41
Winnebago 42, Tri-Valley 40
Woodstock North 61, Richmond-Burton 41
York 42, Conant 39
Yorkville 71, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Robinson 71, S. Vermillion, Ind. 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
