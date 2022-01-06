BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, Bridges 62

Batesburg-Leesville 52, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51

Ben Lippen 46, Gilbert 43

Blue Ridge 70, Eastside 53

Cane Bay 62, Ashley Ridge 49

Carvers Bay 71, Marion 58

Catawba Ridge 73, Belmont South Point, N.C. 61

Clover 54, South Pointe 47

Fort Dorchester 71, Berkeley 48

Midland Valley 52, River Bluff 37

Mullins 62, Conway 52

Nation Ford 53, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 45

Newberry Academy 100, Whitmire 38

Orangeburg Prep 62, Dorchester Academy 49

Powdersville 56, Easley 51

Scott's Branch 62, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 33

Silver Bluff 69, Williston-Elko 26

St. James 78, Aynor 35

Wando 65, R.B. Stall 62

West Ashley 53, Stratford 24

Westside 65, D.W. Daniel 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

