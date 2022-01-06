BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65, Bridges 62
Batesburg-Leesville 52, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51
Ben Lippen 46, Gilbert 43
Blue Ridge 70, Eastside 53
Cane Bay 62, Ashley Ridge 49
Carvers Bay 71, Marion 58
Catawba Ridge 73, Belmont South Point, N.C. 61
Clover 54, South Pointe 47
Fort Dorchester 71, Berkeley 48
Midland Valley 52, River Bluff 37
Mullins 62, Conway 52
Nation Ford 53, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 45
Newberry Academy 100, Whitmire 38
Orangeburg Prep 62, Dorchester Academy 49
Powdersville 56, Easley 51
Scott's Branch 62, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 33
Silver Bluff 69, Williston-Elko 26
St. James 78, Aynor 35
Wando 65, R.B. Stall 62
West Ashley 53, Stratford 24
Westside 65, D.W. Daniel 55
