GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 44, Bishop Guilfoyle 30

Barrack Hebrew 44, Villa Victoria, N.J. 19

Bellefonte 46, Philipsburg-Osceola 27

Bloomsburg 64, Shikellamy 54

Clearfield 53, Curwensville 17

Dallas 70, Nanticoke Area 49

Erie McDowell 58, Sharpsville 35

George School 49, Philadelphia Northeast 26

Homer-Center 54, Punxsutawney 39

Keystone 49, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24

Mercersburg Academy 42, McConnellsburg 29

Muncy 40, North Penn/Liberty 15

North East 37, Fort Leboeuf 30

Northern Garrett, Md. 52, Rockwood 48

Northern Potter 53, Galeton 12

Otto-Eldred 47, Coudersport 32

Pittston Area 36, Wilkes-Barre Area 33

Port Allegany 37, Austin 35

River Valley 69, Cambria Heights 56

Shade 52, Turkeyfoot Valley 36

Slippery Rock 75, Mercyhurst Prep 73, OT

South Williamsport 49, Troy 14

Southern Columbia 52, Shamokin 23

Southern Columbia 52, Unionville 12

Southern Huntingdon 64, Tussey Mountain 52

Spring-Ford 43, Perkiomen Valley 36

St. Marys 53, Brookville 30

Towanda 48, Williamsport 34

Western Wayne 49, Executive Charter 41

Windber 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 47

Wyoming Valley West 47, Crestwood 45

Colonial League=

Semifinal=

Northwestern Lehigh 48, Bangor 40

Palmerton 50, Wilson 31

