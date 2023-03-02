GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Battle Creek Lakeview 35, Richland Gull Lake 30
Bedford 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 27
Belleville 86, Ypsilanti Lincoln 34
Birmingham Seaholm 62, Troy 34
Bloomfield Hills Marian 30, Birmingham Groves 29
Byron Center 63, East Grand Rapids 39
Canton 59, Plymouth 33
Clarkston 59, Waterford Mott 25
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 47, Sterling Heights 29
Coldwater 51, Battle Creek Central 33
DeWitt 58, Lansing Waverly 27
Dearborn 51, River Rouge 48
Dearborn Fordson 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19
Detroit Cass Tech 57, Warren Cousino HS 27
Detroit Mumford 45, Royal Oak 42
Dexter 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27
East Kentwood 61, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 27
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 50, Port Huron Northern 47
Farmington Hills Mercy 68, Farmington 33
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 42, Flushing 33
Fraser 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 15
Grand Blanc 65, Davison 32
Grand Ledge 42, St. Johns 33
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 41
Grosse Pointe North 48, Grosse Pointe South 23
Hamtramck 51, Warren Mott 32
Hartford 45, Brighton 39
Holt 70, Okemos 22
Howell 46, Milford 32
Hudsonville 46, Zeeland West 25
Jackson Northwest 56, Mason 28
Jenison 50, Grandville 44
Lake Orion 70, Waterford Kettering 19
Lowell 59, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40
Macomb Dakota 55, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 34
Mattawan 70, Kalamazoo Central 59
Midland Dow 61, Midland 35
Mount Pleasant 44, Bay City Western 36
Muskegon 49, Grand Haven 37
North Farmington 66, Southfield A&T 56
Novi 41, Grand Rapids Northview 36
Oxford 61, Lapeer 41
Rochester 43, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39
Rockford 69, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44
Salem 58, Livonia Stevenson 34
Saline 47, Ypsilanti 10
Sault Ste Marie 41, Petoskey 30
South Lyon East 65, South Lyon 49
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50, Harper Woods 41
Stevensville Lakeshore 48, Portage Central 43
Traverse City Central 52, Gaylord 26
Trenton 40, Monroe 18
Utica Eisenhower 51, Romeo 36
Walled Lake Northern 39, White Lake Lakeland 26
West Bloomfield 58, Walled Lake Western 18
Division 2=
Allendale 40, Oakridge High School 24
Belding 68, Alma 56
Big Rapids 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 22
Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 24
Cadillac 43, Ludington 26
Caro 56, North Branch 53
Chelsea 51, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47
Clare 55, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 4
Dearborn Divine Child 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 25
Detroit Country Day 64, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37
Detroit Voyageur 45, Detroit Cody 28
Dowagiac Union 54, Niles 29
Durand 37, Flint Hamady 17
Eddies 53, Benton Harbor 43
Flat Rock 49, Grosse Ile 48
Frankenmuth 49, Birch Run 18
Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 26
Garden City 48, Redford Union 16
Goodrich 61, Linden 24
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 60, Sparta 40
Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Kelloggsville 16
Grand Rapids West Catholic 61, Forest Hills Eastern 31
Hamilton 45, Wayland Union 39
Haslett 57, Eaton Rapids 18
Hazel Park 49, Warren Lincoln 16
Holland Christian 54, Hopkins 32
Houghton 63, Escanaba 60
Ionia 54, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51
Kingsley 62, Grayling 30
Lake Fenton 71, Flint Powers 16
Lansing Catholic 53, Williamston 33
Macomb Lutheran North 39, Center Line 24
Marysville 46, Marine City 37
Notre Dame Prep 50, St. Mary's Prep 43
Olivet 55, Three Rivers 28
Otsego 52, Paw Paw 44
Owosso 40, Clio 36
Parma Western 80, Adrian 43
Pinckney 96, St. Catherine 87
Plainwell 63, Parchment 29
Portland 35, Hastings 22
Romulus 54, Summit Academy North 26
Saginaw Arthur Hill 56, Garber 45
Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Saginaw 47
Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46
St. Clair 49, Armada 35
Standish-Sterling Central 59, Midland Bullock Creek 45
Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Shepherd 47
Tecumseh 70, Onsted 21
Vicksburg 53, Marshall 30
Warren Fitzgerald 68, Ferndale 35
Warren Regina 46, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14
Westfield 85, Livonia Clarenceville 22
Whitehall 33, Grant 32
Yale 43, Imlay City 40
Division 3=
Beaverton 31, Harrison 15
Benzie Central 43, Manton 33
Blissfield 61, Erie-Mason 43
Bronson 64, Union City 36
Brooklyn Columbia Central 58, Reading 37
Buchanan 70, Cassopolis 28
Cass City 50, Harbor Beach 33
Dansville 59, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 14
Detroit Community 44, Communication And Media Arts 38
Detroit Jalen Rose 49, Dearborn Heights Star International 30
East Jackson 40, Napoleon 36
Elk Rapids 57, Charlevoix 31
Evart 50, Farwell 36
Gabriel Richard Catholic 72, Dearborn Advanced Technology 26
Genesee 43, Burton Bendle 31
Gobles 52, Hartford 36
Grass Lake 45, Jackson Lumen Christi 21
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 56, Detroit Osborn 12
Hanover-Horton 49, Quincy 16
Harbor Springs 65, Mancelona 17
Hemlock 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35
Homer 49, Jonesville 33
Houghton Lake 42, Whittemore-Prescott 23
Kalamazoo Christian 62, Delton Kellogg 21
Laingsburg 31, Perry 22
Lake City 39, McBain 30
Mason County Central 54, White Cloud 29
Memphis 37, New Haven 36
Millington 47, Montrose 35
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Whiteford 20
Morley-Stanwood 32, Ravenna 24
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54, North Muskegon 36
Negaunee 51, Calumet 46
New Lothrop 40, Chesaning 31
Niles Brandywine 66, Coloma 14
Oscoda 36, Roscommon 32
Ovid-Elsie 41, Bath 37
Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Ithaca 32
Plymouth Christian 60, Manchester 43
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Grandville Calvin Christian 41
Reese 45, Bad Axe 32
Sand Creek 41, Hudson 38
Sandusky 62, Capac 14
Sanford-Meridian 59, St. Louis 11
Saugatuck 31, Holland Black River 27
Schoolcraft 35, Lawton 25
Springport 38, Leslie 36
Stockbridge 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 7
Traverse City St. Francis 70, Manistee 54
Watervliet 65, Bloomingdale 14
West Iron County 59, Menominee 50
White Pigeon 45, Centreville 34
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 57, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, 2OT
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 64, Clinton 11
Division 4=
Athens 52, Marshall Academy 6
AuGres-Sims 47, Fairview 23
Baraga 56, Dollar Bay 45
Bellaire 49, Ellsworth 16
Brethren 39, Buckley 20
Brimley 81, Rudyard 43
Britton-Deerfield 45, Whitmore Lake 30
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 46, Harbor Springs 37
Carney-Nadeau 59, Stephenson 30
Cedarville 42, Pickford 31
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 54, Dryden 34
Colon 47, Marcellus 29
Deckerville 47, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 9
Eben Junction Superior Central 57, Rock Mid Peninsula 39
Engadine 44, Maplewood Baptist 30
Ewen - Trout Creek 60, Wakefield-Marenisco 29
Frankfort 54, Suttons Bay 13
Gaylord St. Mary 56, Central Lake 41
Hillsdale Academy 49, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 35
Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Alanson 19
Jackson Christian 46, North Adams-Jerome 13
Johannesburg-Lewiston 66, Hillman 38
Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Lawrence 32
Kingston 58, Brown City 17
Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Painesdale Jeffers 33
Lenawee Christian 51, Pittsford 44
Litchfield 28, Tekonsha 10
Mackinaw City 78, Mackinac Island 19
Manistee Catholic Central 46, Mason County Eastern 3
Maple City Glen Lake 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 24
Marion 46, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 32
Marlette 49, Peck 37
Martin 45, Zion Christian 35
Mendon 37, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 30
Merritt Academy 40, Austin Catholic 7
Midland Calvary Baptist 48, Fulton-Middleton 39
Morenci 52, Waldron 18
Mount Pleasant 37, Coleman 33
Munising 70, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 28
Norway 39, North Dickinson 33
Onaway 53, Rogers City 48
Onekama 46, Mesick 29
Portland St. Patrick 66, Webberville 19
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Ontonagon 41
Saginaw Nouvel 28, Bay City All Saints 26
Southfield Christian 55, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 45
St. Charles 59, Breckenridge 23
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 54, New Buffalo 12
St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 40, Bellevue 14
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 28, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25
Summerfield 59, Ann Arbor Central Academy 3
Three Oaks River Valley 35, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 28
Ubly 30, Kinde-North Huron 21
