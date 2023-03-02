GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Battle Creek Lakeview 35, Richland Gull Lake 30

Bedford 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 27

Belleville 86, Ypsilanti Lincoln 34

Birmingham Seaholm 62, Troy 34

Bloomfield Hills Marian 30, Birmingham Groves 29

Byron Center 63, East Grand Rapids 39

Canton 59, Plymouth 33

Clarkston 59, Waterford Mott 25

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 47, Sterling Heights 29

Coldwater 51, Battle Creek Central 33

DeWitt 58, Lansing Waverly 27

Dearborn 51, River Rouge 48

Dearborn Fordson 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19

Detroit Cass Tech 57, Warren Cousino HS 27

Detroit Mumford 45, Royal Oak 42

Dexter 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27

East Kentwood 61, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 27

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 50, Port Huron Northern 47

Farmington Hills Mercy 68, Farmington 33

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 42, Flushing 33

Fraser 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 15

Grand Blanc 65, Davison 32

Grand Ledge 42, St. Johns 33

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 41

Grosse Pointe North 48, Grosse Pointe South 23

Hamtramck 51, Warren Mott 32

Hartford 45, Brighton 39

Holt 70, Okemos 22

Howell 46, Milford 32

Hudsonville 46, Zeeland West 25

Jackson Northwest 56, Mason 28

Jenison 50, Grandville 44

Lake Orion 70, Waterford Kettering 19

Lowell 59, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40

Macomb Dakota 55, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 34

Mattawan 70, Kalamazoo Central 59

Midland Dow 61, Midland 35

Mount Pleasant 44, Bay City Western 36

Muskegon 49, Grand Haven 37

North Farmington 66, Southfield A&T 56

Novi 41, Grand Rapids Northview 36

Oxford 61, Lapeer 41

Rochester 43, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39

Rockford 69, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44

Salem 58, Livonia Stevenson 34

Saline 47, Ypsilanti 10

Sault Ste Marie 41, Petoskey 30

South Lyon East 65, South Lyon 49

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 50, Harper Woods 41

Stevensville Lakeshore 48, Portage Central 43

Traverse City Central 52, Gaylord 26

Trenton 40, Monroe 18

Utica Eisenhower 51, Romeo 36

Walled Lake Northern 39, White Lake Lakeland 26

West Bloomfield 58, Walled Lake Western 18

Division 2=

Allendale 40, Oakridge High School 24

Belding 68, Alma 56

Big Rapids 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 22

Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 24

Cadillac 43, Ludington 26

Caro 56, North Branch 53

Chelsea 51, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47

Clare 55, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 4

Dearborn Divine Child 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 25

Detroit Country Day 64, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37

Detroit Voyageur 45, Detroit Cody 28

Dowagiac Union 54, Niles 29

Durand 37, Flint Hamady 17

Eddies 53, Benton Harbor 43

Flat Rock 49, Grosse Ile 48

Frankenmuth 49, Birch Run 18

Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 26

Garden City 48, Redford Union 16

Goodrich 61, Linden 24

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 60, Sparta 40

Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Kelloggsville 16

Grand Rapids West Catholic 61, Forest Hills Eastern 31

Hamilton 45, Wayland Union 39

Haslett 57, Eaton Rapids 18

Hazel Park 49, Warren Lincoln 16

Holland Christian 54, Hopkins 32

Houghton 63, Escanaba 60

Ionia 54, Lake Odessa Lakewood 51

Kingsley 62, Grayling 30

Lake Fenton 71, Flint Powers 16

Lansing Catholic 53, Williamston 33

Macomb Lutheran North 39, Center Line 24

Marysville 46, Marine City 37

Notre Dame Prep 50, St. Mary's Prep 43

Olivet 55, Three Rivers 28

Otsego 52, Paw Paw 44

Owosso 40, Clio 36

Parma Western 80, Adrian 43

Pinckney 96, St. Catherine 87

Plainwell 63, Parchment 29

Portland 35, Hastings 22

Romulus 54, Summit Academy North 26

Saginaw Arthur Hill 56, Garber 45

Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Saginaw 47

Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

St. Clair 49, Armada 35

Standish-Sterling Central 59, Midland Bullock Creek 45

Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Shepherd 47

Tecumseh 70, Onsted 21

Vicksburg 53, Marshall 30

Warren Fitzgerald 68, Ferndale 35

Warren Regina 46, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14

Westfield 85, Livonia Clarenceville 22

Whitehall 33, Grant 32

Yale 43, Imlay City 40

Division 3=

Beaverton 31, Harrison 15

Benzie Central 43, Manton 33

Blissfield 61, Erie-Mason 43

Bronson 64, Union City 36

Brooklyn Columbia Central 58, Reading 37

Buchanan 70, Cassopolis 28

Cass City 50, Harbor Beach 33

Dansville 59, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 14

Detroit Community 44, Communication And Media Arts 38

Detroit Jalen Rose 49, Dearborn Heights Star International 30

East Jackson 40, Napoleon 36

Elk Rapids 57, Charlevoix 31

Evart 50, Farwell 36

Gabriel Richard Catholic 72, Dearborn Advanced Technology 26

Genesee 43, Burton Bendle 31

Gobles 52, Hartford 36

Grass Lake 45, Jackson Lumen Christi 21

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 56, Detroit Osborn 12

Hanover-Horton 49, Quincy 16

Harbor Springs 65, Mancelona 17

Hemlock 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35

Homer 49, Jonesville 33

Houghton Lake 42, Whittemore-Prescott 23

Kalamazoo Christian 62, Delton Kellogg 21

Laingsburg 31, Perry 22

Lake City 39, McBain 30

Mason County Central 54, White Cloud 29

Memphis 37, New Haven 36

Millington 47, Montrose 35

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Whiteford 20

Morley-Stanwood 32, Ravenna 24

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54, North Muskegon 36

Negaunee 51, Calumet 46

New Lothrop 40, Chesaning 31

Niles Brandywine 66, Coloma 14

Oscoda 36, Roscommon 32

Ovid-Elsie 41, Bath 37

Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Ithaca 32

Plymouth Christian 60, Manchester 43

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Grandville Calvin Christian 41

Reese 45, Bad Axe 32

Sand Creek 41, Hudson 38

Sandusky 62, Capac 14

Sanford-Meridian 59, St. Louis 11

Saugatuck 31, Holland Black River 27

Schoolcraft 35, Lawton 25

Springport 38, Leslie 36

Stockbridge 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 7

Traverse City St. Francis 70, Manistee 54

Watervliet 65, Bloomingdale 14

West Iron County 59, Menominee 50

White Pigeon 45, Centreville 34

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 57, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, 2OT

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 64, Clinton 11

Division 4=

Athens 52, Marshall Academy 6

AuGres-Sims 47, Fairview 23

Baraga 56, Dollar Bay 45

Bellaire 49, Ellsworth 16

Brethren 39, Buckley 20

Brimley 81, Rudyard 43

Britton-Deerfield 45, Whitmore Lake 30

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 46, Harbor Springs 37

Carney-Nadeau 59, Stephenson 30

Cedarville 42, Pickford 31

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 54, Dryden 34

Colon 47, Marcellus 29

Deckerville 47, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 9

Eben Junction Superior Central 57, Rock Mid Peninsula 39

Engadine 44, Maplewood Baptist 30

Ewen - Trout Creek 60, Wakefield-Marenisco 29

Frankfort 54, Suttons Bay 13

Gaylord St. Mary 56, Central Lake 41

Hillsdale Academy 49, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 35

Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Alanson 19

Jackson Christian 46, North Adams-Jerome 13

Johannesburg-Lewiston 66, Hillman 38

Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Lawrence 32

Kingston 58, Brown City 17

Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Painesdale Jeffers 33

Lenawee Christian 51, Pittsford 44

Litchfield 28, Tekonsha 10

Mackinaw City 78, Mackinac Island 19

Manistee Catholic Central 46, Mason County Eastern 3

Maple City Glen Lake 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 24

Marion 46, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 32

Marlette 49, Peck 37

Martin 45, Zion Christian 35

Mendon 37, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 30

Merritt Academy 40, Austin Catholic 7

Midland Calvary Baptist 48, Fulton-Middleton 39

Morenci 52, Waldron 18

Mount Pleasant 37, Coleman 33

Munising 70, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 28

Norway 39, North Dickinson 33

Onaway 53, Rogers City 48

Onekama 46, Mesick 29

Portland St. Patrick 66, Webberville 19

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Ontonagon 41

Saginaw Nouvel 28, Bay City All Saints 26

Southfield Christian 55, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 45

St. Charles 59, Breckenridge 23

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 54, New Buffalo 12

St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 40, Bellevue 14

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 28, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25

Summerfield 59, Ann Arbor Central Academy 3

Three Oaks River Valley 35, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 28

Ubly 30, Kinde-North Huron 21

