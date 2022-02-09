BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 68, Greater Beckley Christian 62
East Hardy 79, Pocahontas County 61
Fairmont Senior 53, Robert C. Byrd 42
Greenbrier West 63, Williamstown 53
Hedgesville 67, Martinsburg 61
Linsly 74, E. Liverpool, Ohio 54
Nicholas County 71, Independence 54
Pendleton County 65, Frankfort 56
Richwood 50, Meadow Bridge 43
Webster County 71, Braxton County 51
Wirt County 65, Parkersburg Catholic 35
