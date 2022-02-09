BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 68, Greater Beckley Christian 62

East Hardy 79, Pocahontas County 61

Fairmont Senior 53, Robert C. Byrd 42

Greenbrier West 63, Williamstown 53

Hedgesville 67, Martinsburg 61

Linsly 74, E. Liverpool, Ohio 54

Nicholas County 71, Independence 54

Pendleton County 65, Frankfort 56

Richwood 50, Meadow Bridge 43

Webster County 71, Braxton County 51

Wirt County 65, Parkersburg Catholic 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

