GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alanson 44, Pellston 28

Alpena 57, Oscoda 53

Bay City All Saints 46, AuGres-Sims 32

Beal City 50, Lakeview 21

Beaverton 38, Coleman 35, OT

Bellaire 41, Ellsworth 23

Berrien Springs 29, Kalamazoo Hackett 27

Buckley 57, Mesick 14

Central Lake 56, Grand Traverse Academy 31

Cornerstone Lincoln-King 34, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14

Dansville 49, Stockbridge 38

Dexter 55, Salem 37

Gobles 51, White Pigeon 30

L'Anse Creuse 39, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20

Laingsburg 49, Swartz Creek 25

Lansing Christian 39, Jackson Christian 23

Marine City 41, Algonac 24

Mount Clemens 65, Detroit Old Redford 6

Reading 56, Michigan Center 50

Richmond 39, New Haven 20

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30, Andrews Academy 22

Standish-Sterling Central 69, Mio-Au Sable 16

Traverse City St. Francis 48, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 38

Utica 38, Fraser 25

Yale 41, Port Huron Northern 37

