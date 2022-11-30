GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alanson 44, Pellston 28
Alpena 57, Oscoda 53
Bay City All Saints 46, AuGres-Sims 32
Beal City 50, Lakeview 21
Beaverton 38, Coleman 35, OT
Bellaire 41, Ellsworth 23
Berrien Springs 29, Kalamazoo Hackett 27
Buckley 57, Mesick 14
Central Lake 56, Grand Traverse Academy 31
Cornerstone Lincoln-King 34, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14
Dansville 49, Stockbridge 38
Dexter 55, Salem 37
Gobles 51, White Pigeon 30
L'Anse Creuse 39, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20
Laingsburg 49, Swartz Creek 25
Lansing Christian 39, Jackson Christian 23
Marine City 41, Algonac 24
Mount Clemens 65, Detroit Old Redford 6
Reading 56, Michigan Center 50
Richmond 39, New Haven 20
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 30, Andrews Academy 22
Standish-Sterling Central 69, Mio-Au Sable 16
Traverse City St. Francis 48, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 38
Utica 38, Fraser 25
Yale 41, Port Huron Northern 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
