BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
DSST: Montview 50, DSST: Byers 22
Evergreen High School 60, Northfield 59
Fairview 67, Columbine 62
Fort Collins 60, Severance 52
Fossil Ridge 60, Vista PEAK 37
Golden View Classical 50, Lyons 43
Highlands Ranch 55, Northglenn 26
La Junta 61, Primero 36
Legacy 56, Far Northeast 43
Legend 42, Grandview 33
Peyton 56, Manitou Springs 17
Platte Canyon 59, Clear Creek 55
Prairie View 56, Bear Creek 54
Prospect Ridge Academy 57, Brush 55
Ralston Valley 72, Rampart 37
Regis Jesuit 70, Overland 68
Rock Canyon 79, Boulder 31
SkyView Academy 54, William Smith 32
Smoky Hill 82, Rangeview 69
Vista Ridge 59, Windsor 40
Westminster 91, Bruce Randolph 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/