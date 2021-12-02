BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

DSST: Montview 50, DSST: Byers 22

Evergreen High School 60, Northfield 59

Fairview 67, Columbine 62

Fort Collins 60, Severance 52

Fossil Ridge 60, Vista PEAK 37

Golden View Classical 50, Lyons 43

Highlands Ranch 55, Northglenn 26

La Junta 61, Primero 36

Legacy 56, Far Northeast 43

Legend 42, Grandview 33

Peyton 56, Manitou Springs 17

Platte Canyon 59, Clear Creek 55

Prairie View 56, Bear Creek 54

Prospect Ridge Academy 57, Brush 55

Ralston Valley 72, Rampart 37

Regis Jesuit 70, Overland 68

Rock Canyon 79, Boulder 31

SkyView Academy 54, William Smith 32

Smoky Hill 82, Rangeview 69

Vista Ridge 59, Windsor 40

Westminster 91, Bruce Randolph 22

