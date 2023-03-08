BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Tuttle 69, Harding Charter Prep 47
OSSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 4A=
Crossings Christian School 76, North Rock Creek 54
Douglass 65, Oklahoma Christian School 60
Kingfisher 53, Stilwell 28
Weatherford 47, Newcastle 35
Class 5A=
Carl Albert 62, Tahlequah 50
Del City 49, Tulsa Edison 40
Holland Hall 51, El Reno 36
Memorial 70, OKC Southeast 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.