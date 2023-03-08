BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Tuttle 69, Harding Charter Prep 47

OSSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 4A=

Crossings Christian School 76, North Rock Creek 54

Douglass 65, Oklahoma Christian School 60

Kingfisher 53, Stilwell 28

Weatherford 47, Newcastle 35

Class 5A=

Carl Albert 62, Tahlequah 50

Del City 49, Tulsa Edison 40

Holland Hall 51, El Reno 36

Memorial 70, OKC Southeast 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

