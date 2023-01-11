GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 55, Covington 23
Cave Spring 70, Northside 48
Culpeper 69, Maggie L. Walker GS 45
Deep Creek 65, Arcadia 4
Franklin def. Sussex Central, forfeit
Freedom (South Riding) 47, Independence 36
Gate City 51, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 50
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Craig County 16
Glen Allen 66, Hanover 60
Glenvar 49, Alleghany 42
Grayson County 53, Alleghany County, N.C. 39
Greensville County 48, Windsor 42
Hurley 29, Castlewood 19
John Handley 50, Park View-Sterling 46
King George 41, James Monroe 38
Lebanon 65, Fort Chiswell 55
Loudoun County 35, Rock Ridge 20
Loudoun Valley 36, Lightridge 28
Meridian High School 41, Alexandria City 25
Miller School 62, North Cross 12
Potomac Falls 50, John Champe 37
Rockbridge County 54, Riverheads 46
St. Gertrude 63, Trinity Episcopal 27
Surry County 38, Brunswick 30
William Monroe 59, Goochland 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
