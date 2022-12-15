GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott 44, BISC 10

Annawan 63, Bureau Valley 30

Aurora Central Catholic 48, Oak Lawn Community 46

Batavia 50, St. Charles East 46

Bowen 2, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 0

Century 42, Joppa 33

Chicago (Soto) High School 35, Air Force Academy 27

Chicago Little Village 26, DuSable 4

Chicago Resurrection 45, Hoffman Estates 8

Dyett 37, Chicago Ag Science 26

Englewood STEM 41, Chicago ( SSICP) 11

Gage Park 19, Tilden 14

Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Milford 34

Highland Park 42, Leyden 35

Hillcrest 44, Rich Township 30

Hubbard 42, Corliss 25

Julian 38, Chicago (Carver Military) 8

Kankakee 44, Crete-Monee 14

Lakes Community 44, North Chicago 11

Lincoln-Way East 62, Oak Forest 22

Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Marist 54

Lockport 52, Blue Island Eisenhower 18

McGivney Catholic High School 75, Bunker Hill 13

Morgan Park 78, Kelly 30

Morgan Park Academy 2, Mooseheart 0

Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, Fenwick 45

Nazareth 59, Winnebago 24

New Athens 54, Valmeyer 40

Okawville 61, Alton Marquette 24

Pearl City 50, East Dubuque 46

Prospect 65, St. Viator 40

Providence 59, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 30

Putnam County 43, Ottawa Marquette 37

Roxana 47, East Alton-Wood River 30

Staunton 48, South Fork 41

Stevenson 66, Zion Benton 15

Thornton Fractional South 63, Romeoville 53

Wethersfield 44, Rockridge 25

Woodstock Marian 60, Harvest Christian Academy 33

Woodstock North 55, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30

Yorkville 66, Kaneland 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Sesser-Valier, ccd.

