GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
(Chicago ) Wolcott 44, BISC 10
Annawan 63, Bureau Valley 30
Aurora Central Catholic 48, Oak Lawn Community 46
Batavia 50, St. Charles East 46
Bowen 2, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 0
Century 42, Joppa 33
Chicago (Soto) High School 35, Air Force Academy 27
Chicago Little Village 26, DuSable 4
Chicago Resurrection 45, Hoffman Estates 8
Dyett 37, Chicago Ag Science 26
Englewood STEM 41, Chicago ( SSICP) 11
Gage Park 19, Tilden 14
Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Milford 34
Highland Park 42, Leyden 35
Hillcrest 44, Rich Township 30
Hubbard 42, Corliss 25
Julian 38, Chicago (Carver Military) 8
Kankakee 44, Crete-Monee 14
Lakes Community 44, North Chicago 11
Lincoln-Way East 62, Oak Forest 22
Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Marist 54
Lockport 52, Blue Island Eisenhower 18
McGivney Catholic High School 75, Bunker Hill 13
Morgan Park 78, Kelly 30
Morgan Park Academy 2, Mooseheart 0
Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, Fenwick 45
Nazareth 59, Winnebago 24
New Athens 54, Valmeyer 40
Okawville 61, Alton Marquette 24
Pearl City 50, East Dubuque 46
Prospect 65, St. Viator 40
Providence 59, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 30
Putnam County 43, Ottawa Marquette 37
Roxana 47, East Alton-Wood River 30
Staunton 48, South Fork 41
Stevenson 66, Zion Benton 15
Thornton Fractional South 63, Romeoville 53
Wethersfield 44, Rockridge 25
Woodstock Marian 60, Harvest Christian Academy 33
Woodstock North 55, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30
Yorkville 66, Kaneland 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. Sesser-Valier, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
