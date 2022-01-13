BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 72, Emmett 34

Canyon Ridge 78, Pocatello 50

Declo 58, Filer 44

Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 41

Hillcrest 63, Preston 60, 2OT

Idaho Falls 61, Bonneville 57

Jerome 59, Mountain Home 37

Kimberly 54, Buhl 52

Lighthouse Christian 52, Shoshone 44

Madison 56, Rigby 52

Middleton 45, Columbia 37

Minico 60, Wood River 43

Murtaugh 43, Rimrock 39

Nampa 60, Caldwell 54

Rockland 60, Raft River 33

Twin Falls 58, Burley 53

Valley 54, Glenns Ferry 29

Vallivue 70, Ridgevue 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you