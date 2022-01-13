BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 72, Emmett 34
Canyon Ridge 78, Pocatello 50
Declo 58, Filer 44
Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 41
Hillcrest 63, Preston 60, 2OT
Idaho Falls 61, Bonneville 57
Jerome 59, Mountain Home 37
Kimberly 54, Buhl 52
Lighthouse Christian 52, Shoshone 44
Madison 56, Rigby 52
Middleton 45, Columbia 37
Minico 60, Wood River 43
Murtaugh 43, Rimrock 39
Nampa 60, Caldwell 54
Rockland 60, Raft River 33
Twin Falls 58, Burley 53
Valley 54, Glenns Ferry 29
Vallivue 70, Ridgevue 44
