GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 66, St. Joseph 55
Bedford 67, Greater Johnstown 43
Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 22
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Bishop Carroll 47
Blue Ridge 137, Lackawanna Trail 38
Boiling Springs 42, Hanover 34
Brashear 39, Perry Traditional Academy 12
Brockway 52, Johnsonburg 31
Cedar Cliff 48, Mifflin County 27
Collegium Charter School 46, Jenkintown 42
Columbia 69, Octorara 11
Dubois 37, Bradford 23
Dunmore 62, Carbondale 20
ELCO 44, York Catholic 36
Eden Christian 54, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 31
Fleetwood 34, Cocalico 32
Forbes Road 57, Hancock, Md. 45
Frankford 47, Philadelphia MC&S 28
Friends Central 46, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37
Greencastle Antrim 56, McConnellsburg 11
Greensburg Salem 34, Gateway 28
Grove City 46, Farrell 44
Harbor Creek 46, Corry 28
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Susquehanna Township 38
James Buchanan 62, Littlestown 47
Kennedy Catholic 51, Cambridge Springs 30
Kohelet Yeshiva 42, The City School 8
Lancaster Catholic 54, Eastern York 44
Lehighton 50, Northern Lehigh 29
Linden Hall 52, Susquehannock 34
Lower Dauphin 50, Milton Hershey 15
Loyalsock 63, Williamsport 50
Mechanicsburg 34, Hershey 30
Middletown 55, East Pennsboro 29
Moshannon Valley 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 18
Nanticoke Area 68, MMI Prep 22
Neshannock 80, New Brighton 13
Nueva Esperanza 38, Fels 13
Oakland Catholic 79, Lincoln Park Charter 38
Otto-Eldred 50, Port Allegany 34
Palmyra 29, Red Land 14
Palumbo 46, Philadelphia George Washington 25
Parkway Northwest 46, Philadelphia Northeast 44
Parkway West 30, Swenson 27
Penn Charter 59, Notre Dame 45
Penn Treaty 50, Edison 19
Perkiomen School 66, New Foundations 21
Philadelphia High School for Girls 37, Philadelphia Academy Charter 28
Pittsburgh Obama 69, Westinghouse 35
Portage Area 44, North Star 11
Punxsutawney 39, St. Marys 36
Purchase Line 72, Harmony 12
Renaissance Academy 42, Morrisville 37
Reynolds 50, Rocky Grove 33
Richland 52, Penn Cambria 50
Roxborough 40, West Philadelphia 17
Rush 42, GAMP 37
Schuylkill Valley 39, Cedar Crest 32
Scranton Prep 69, West Scranton 20
Seton-LaSalle 42, Steel Valley 37
South Fayette 57, McKeesport 39
Southmoreland 47, Yough 13
Spring Grove 68, Northeastern 41
Springfield Delco 41, Conestoga 35
Upper Moreland 56, William Tennent 34
Wyomissing 52, Kutztown 21
York County Tech 54, Dover 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allderdice vs. Carrick, ppd.
Jeannette vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Lake-Lehman vs. Scranton Prep, ppd.
Shippensburg vs. Northern York, ppd. to Jan 19th.
York Catholic vs. Hanover, ppd. to Jan 19th.
