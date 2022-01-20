GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 66, St. Joseph 55

Bedford 67, Greater Johnstown 43

Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 22

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Bishop Carroll 47

Blue Ridge 137, Lackawanna Trail 38

Boiling Springs 42, Hanover 34

Brashear 39, Perry Traditional Academy 12

Brockway 52, Johnsonburg 31

Cedar Cliff 48, Mifflin County 27

Collegium Charter School 46, Jenkintown 42

Columbia 69, Octorara 11

Dubois 37, Bradford 23

Dunmore 62, Carbondale 20

ELCO 44, York Catholic 36

Eden Christian 54, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 31

Fleetwood 34, Cocalico 32

Forbes Road 57, Hancock, Md. 45

Frankford 47, Philadelphia MC&S 28

Friends Central 46, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37

Greencastle Antrim 56, McConnellsburg 11

Greensburg Salem 34, Gateway 28

Grove City 46, Farrell 44

Harbor Creek 46, Corry 28

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Susquehanna Township 38

James Buchanan 62, Littlestown 47

Kennedy Catholic 51, Cambridge Springs 30

Kohelet Yeshiva 42, The City School 8

Lancaster Catholic 54, Eastern York 44

Lehighton 50, Northern Lehigh 29

Linden Hall 52, Susquehannock 34

Lower Dauphin 50, Milton Hershey 15

Loyalsock 63, Williamsport 50

Mechanicsburg 34, Hershey 30

Middletown 55, East Pennsboro 29

Moshannon Valley 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 18

Nanticoke Area 68, MMI Prep 22

Neshannock 80, New Brighton 13

Nueva Esperanza 38, Fels 13

Oakland Catholic 79, Lincoln Park Charter 38

Otto-Eldred 50, Port Allegany 34

Palmyra 29, Red Land 14

Palumbo 46, Philadelphia George Washington 25

Parkway Northwest 46, Philadelphia Northeast 44

Parkway West 30, Swenson 27

Penn Charter 59, Notre Dame 45

Penn Treaty 50, Edison 19

Perkiomen School 66, New Foundations 21

Philadelphia High School for Girls 37, Philadelphia Academy Charter 28

Pittsburgh Obama 69, Westinghouse 35

Portage Area 44, North Star 11

Punxsutawney 39, St. Marys 36

Purchase Line 72, Harmony 12

Renaissance Academy 42, Morrisville 37

Reynolds 50, Rocky Grove 33

Richland 52, Penn Cambria 50

Roxborough 40, West Philadelphia 17

Rush 42, GAMP 37

Schuylkill Valley 39, Cedar Crest 32

Scranton Prep 69, West Scranton 20

Seton-LaSalle 42, Steel Valley 37

South Fayette 57, McKeesport 39

Southmoreland 47, Yough 13

Spring Grove 68, Northeastern 41

Springfield Delco 41, Conestoga 35

Upper Moreland 56, William Tennent 34

Wyomissing 52, Kutztown 21

York County Tech 54, Dover 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allderdice vs. Carrick, ppd.

Jeannette vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Lake-Lehman vs. Scranton Prep, ppd.

Shippensburg vs. Northern York, ppd. to Jan 19th.

York Catholic vs. Hanover, ppd. to Jan 19th.

