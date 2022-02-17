GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 77, Aloha 24

Benson 107, Roosevelt 15

Brookings-Harbor 38, St. Mary's 28

Creswell 56, La Pine 21

Illinois Valley 56, Rogue River 27

Jefferson 54, Oakridge 37

Jesuit 44, Mountainside 32

Jewell 43, Oregon School for Deaf 7

Lebanon 53, Central 47

Lincoln 40, McDaniel 27

Livingstone 44, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 18

Santiam Christian 48, Harrisburg 40

South Salem 52, West Salem 50, OT

Sutherlin 54, Cascade Christian 26

Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Powers 47

Wells 44, Cleveland 22

Westview 52, Southridge 38

Yoncalla 25, New Hope Christian 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

