GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 77, Aloha 24
Benson 107, Roosevelt 15
Brookings-Harbor 38, St. Mary's 28
Creswell 56, La Pine 21
Illinois Valley 56, Rogue River 27
Jefferson 54, Oakridge 37
Jesuit 44, Mountainside 32
Jewell 43, Oregon School for Deaf 7
Lebanon 53, Central 47
Lincoln 40, McDaniel 27
Livingstone 44, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 18
Santiam Christian 48, Harrisburg 40
South Salem 52, West Salem 50, OT
Sutherlin 54, Cascade Christian 26
Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Powers 47
Wells 44, Cleveland 22
Westview 52, Southridge 38
Yoncalla 25, New Hope Christian 21
