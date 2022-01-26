GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boulder 34, Fairview 27
Calhan 52, Fountain Valley School 49
Canon City 80, Harrison 13
Chaparral 53, Castle View 21
D'Evelyn 59, Evergreen High School 25
Dayspring Christian Academy 50, Liberty Common 24
Denver South 71, Thomas Jefferson 45
Elbert 40, Miami-Yoder 29
Erie 46, Centaurus 44
Falcon 54, Sand Creek 47
Far Northeast 63, Denver North 61
George Washington 65, Northfield 20
Greeley Central 58, Skyline High School 29
Hanover 59, Las Animas 43
Heritage Christian Academy 50, Hinkley 22
Highlands Ranch 79, ThunderRidge 37
Legend 63, Heritage 25
Limon 53, Simla 37
Littleton 54, Standley Lake 26
Mead 83, Longmont 41
Peak to Peak 35, Faith Christian 19
Pomona 60, Bear Creek 48
Ralston Valley 38, Arvada West 15
Regis Jesuit 68, Ponderosa 58
Rock Canyon 36, Douglas County 30
Summit 31, Buena Vista 20
The Academy 45, KIPP Collegiate 19
The Classical Academy 67, Mitchell 34
Valor Christian 68, Chatfield 43
Weldon Valley 25, Hanover 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/