GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boulder 34, Fairview 27

Calhan 52, Fountain Valley School 49

Canon City 80, Harrison 13

Chaparral 53, Castle View 21

D'Evelyn 59, Evergreen High School 25

Dayspring Christian Academy 50, Liberty Common 24

Denver South 71, Thomas Jefferson 45

Elbert 40, Miami-Yoder 29

Erie 46, Centaurus 44

Falcon 54, Sand Creek 47

Far Northeast 63, Denver North 61

George Washington 65, Northfield 20

Greeley Central 58, Skyline High School 29

Hanover 59, Las Animas 43

Heritage Christian Academy 50, Hinkley 22

Highlands Ranch 79, ThunderRidge 37

Legend 63, Heritage 25

Limon 53, Simla 37

Littleton 54, Standley Lake 26

Mead 83, Longmont 41

Peak to Peak 35, Faith Christian 19

Pomona 60, Bear Creek 48

Ralston Valley 38, Arvada West 15

Regis Jesuit 68, Ponderosa 58

Rock Canyon 36, Douglas County 30

Summit 31, Buena Vista 20

The Academy 45, KIPP Collegiate 19

The Classical Academy 67, Mitchell 34

Valor Christian 68, Chatfield 43

Weldon Valley 25, Hanover 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

