BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott 53, Waldorf 23

Annawan 51, Rock Island Alleman 32

Antioch 52, Deerfield 49

Blue Island Eisenhower 69, Southland 42

Burlington Central 46, Hampshire 30

Carmi White County 76, Cairo 42

Carterville 68, Trico 35

Cary-Grove 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49

Chicago (Christ the King) 55, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 32

Chicago (Clark) 75, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33

Chicago (Golder) 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 39

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 71, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 44

Chicago (Intrinsic) 34, Yeshiva 33

Chicago (Jones) 75, Northside Prep 61

Chicago (Lane) 68, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 74, Chicago Sullivan 26

Crystal Lake South 41, Dundee-Crown 39

Downers South 74, Rockford Lutheran 54

Du Quoin 57, West Frankfort 45

Elgin Academy 38, Alden-Hebron 36

Elmwood 58, West Prairie 25

Galena 69, Durand 40

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59, Marengo 38

Glenbrook North 60, Mundelein 26

Harrisburg 52, Chester 42

Hillsboro 67, Greenville 47

Huntley 69, Prairie Ridge 53

Indian Creek 58, Amboy 36

Jerseyville Jersey 69, East Alton-Wood River 52

Joliet Catholic 59, St. Edward 51

Julian 28, St. Francis de Sales 14

Lincoln Way West 70, Crete-Monee 61

Marist 57, St. Laurence 55

Mather 81, Chicago Roosevelt 32

Murphysboro 59, Lovejoy 38

Naperville North 55, Chicago King 34

New Trier 50, Warren Township 40

Payton 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 34

Pinckneyville 59, Flora 32

Red Bud 46, Steeleville 39

Rockford Auburn 67, Freeport 32

Rockford Boylan 72, Belvidere North 40

Rockford Christian 54, Johnsburg 49

Rockford Guilford 53, Rockford Jefferson 42

Sandwich 57, Earlville 36

Skokie (Ida Crown) 90, Cristo Rey 16

St. Charles East 56, Addison Trail 43

St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Georgetown La Salette 21

Staunton 53, Bunker Hill 47

Sterling Newman 70, Bureau Valley 53

Von Steuben 61, Chicago North Grand 19

Waterloo Gibault 68, Freeburg 63

Waukegan 79, Round Lake 58

Williamsville 63, Beardstown 53

Yorkville Christian 72, Westmont 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

