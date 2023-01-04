BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butler 35, Hawthorne 34
Shipley, Pa. 56, Pennington 49
St. Benedict's 61, The Hill School, Pa. 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 9:55 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butler 35, Hawthorne 34
Shipley, Pa. 56, Pennington 49
St. Benedict's 61, The Hill School, Pa. 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.