GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern C=
Quarterfinal=
Culbertson 49, Lustre Christian 23
Plentywood 41, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 26
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 66, Mon-Dak, N.D. 32
Scobey 49, Circle 48, OT
Southern B=
Play-in=
Jefferson (Boulder) 46, Shepherd 30
Quarterfinal=
Big Timber 72, Lodge Grass 57
Columbus 52, Forsyth 29
Southern C=
Play-in=
Jordan 57, Broadview-Lavina 35
Quarterfinal=
Carter County 69, Absarokee 38
Melstone 61, Bridger 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
