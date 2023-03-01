GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern C=

Quarterfinal=

Culbertson 49, Lustre Christian 23

Plentywood 41, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 26

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 66, Mon-Dak, N.D. 32

Scobey 49, Circle 48, OT

Southern B=

Play-in=

Jefferson (Boulder) 46, Shepherd 30

Quarterfinal=

Big Timber 72, Lodge Grass 57

Columbus 52, Forsyth 29

Southern C=

Play-in=

Jordan 57, Broadview-Lavina 35

Quarterfinal=

Carter County 69, Absarokee 38

Melstone 61, Bridger 18

