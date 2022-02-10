GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 68, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 55

Calais 57, Woodland 48

Carrabec 59, Oak Hill 36

Central 35, Dexter Regional 27

Deer Isle-Stonington 53, Narraguagus 38

Dirigo 47, Telstar Regional 33

East Grand (GHC) 38, Ashland Community 27

Erskine Academy 52, Mt. Blue 44

Freeport 46, Fryeburg Academy 27

Gardiner Area 56, Morse 34

Greely 45, Gray-New Gloucester 25

Hall-Dale 57, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 43

Houlton 52, Foxcroft Academy 38

Madison Area Memorial 35, Monmouth Academy 25

Mattanawcook Academy 64, George Stevens 32

North Yarmouth Academy 70, Sacopee Valley 23

Old Town 55, Bucksport 24

Penobscot Valley 43, Piscataquis Community 22

Seacoast Christian School 50, St. Dominic Regional 30

South Aroostook Community 80, Katahdin 23

Stearns 39, Schenck 22

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 48, Waynflete 12

Washburn 33, Easton 17

Wells 48, York 29

Wisdom 66, Van Buren District 12

Yarmouth 35, Poland Regional/Whittier 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

