GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellmont 47, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

Corydon 62, Austin 29

Eastside 45, Churubusco 27

Evansville Reitz 68, Evansville Harrison 45

Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, E. Noble 27

Griffith 29, Hebron 4

Indpls Herron 45, BELIEVE Circle City 40

Indpls Riverside 47, Victory College Prep 41

Lapel 81, Madison-Grant 32

Leo 36, Angola 34

Monrovia 65, Indiana Math and Science Academy 19

River Forest 42, Whiting 33

Tippecanoe Valley 66, Triton 41

Tipton 58, Elwood 8

Tri 60, Randolph Southern 39

Union (Modoc) 48, Anderson Prep Academy 44

Union City 47, Centerville 39

Union Co. 31, Hagerstown 15

Warsaw 80, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65

Whiteland 60, Rushville 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you