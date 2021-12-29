GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berea 64, Raceland 36
Bishop Brossart 44, Casey Co. 33
Bowling Green 62, Cheatham County, Tenn. 56
Boyd Co. 66, Capital, W.Va. 65
Breckinridge Co. 62, Walker Valley, Tenn. 41
Calloway Co. 42, Portland, Tenn. 29
Central Hardin 53, Whitesville Trinity 47
Christian Co. 45, McLean Co. 35
Clinton Co. 40, Lex. Christian 36
Columbus North, Ind. 58, Lex. Henry Clay 53
Conner 61, Huber Hts. Wayne, Ohio 33
Cumberland Co. 51, Lex. Christian 40
Elizabethtown 66, Walton-Verona 60
Elliott Co. 47, Heritage, Tenn. 29
Frankfort 53, Dayton 37
George Washington, W.Va. 50, Belfry 41
Glasgow 46, Trimble Co. 32
Great Crossing 51, Bourbon Co. 37
Greenup Co. 60, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 24
King's Academy, Fla. 60, Lou. Assumption 47
Knox Central 64, Luverne, Ala. 24
Lanesville, Ind. 43, Henry Co. 11
Lewis Co. 55, Johnson Central 34
Logan Co. 45, Warren East 36
Lou. Eastern 58, Edmonson Co. 52
Marion Co. 50, Model 30
Marshall Co. 53, Rockcastle Co. 36
Metcalfe Co. 50, Crittenden Co. 46
Nicholas Co. 58, Augusta 28
North Laurel 76, Spring Valley, W.Va. 55
Owsley Co. 59, Seabreeze, Fla. 15
Paris 57, Lou. Fern Creek 25
Pulaski Co. 68, Shelby Valley 66
Rockcastle Co. 58, Oldham County 51
Rowan Co. 69, Perry Co. Central 53
Russell 56, Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 44
Scott 52, St. Henry 49
Southwestern 57, Lewistown Indian Lake, Ohio 38
Webster Co. 57, Pleasant Grove, Ala. 55
West Carter 54, Paintsville 50
West Jessamine 58, Harrison Co. 51
Williamsburg 52, Lynn Camp 34
Warren Central (Ky.) Tournament=
Consolation=
Jackson Co. 55, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 13
