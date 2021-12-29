GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berea 64, Raceland 36

Bishop Brossart 44, Casey Co. 33

Bowling Green 62, Cheatham County, Tenn. 56

Boyd Co. 66, Capital, W.Va. 65

Breckinridge Co. 62, Walker Valley, Tenn. 41

Calloway Co. 42, Portland, Tenn. 29

Central Hardin 53, Whitesville Trinity 47

Christian Co. 45, McLean Co. 35

Clinton Co. 40, Lex. Christian 36

Columbus North, Ind. 58, Lex. Henry Clay 53

Conner 61, Huber Hts. Wayne, Ohio 33

Cumberland Co. 51, Lex. Christian 40

Elizabethtown 66, Walton-Verona 60

Elliott Co. 47, Heritage, Tenn. 29

Frankfort 53, Dayton 37

George Washington, W.Va. 50, Belfry 41

Glasgow 46, Trimble Co. 32

Great Crossing 51, Bourbon Co. 37

Greenup Co. 60, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 24

King's Academy, Fla. 60, Lou. Assumption 47

Knox Central 64, Luverne, Ala. 24

Lanesville, Ind. 43, Henry Co. 11

Lewis Co. 55, Johnson Central 34

Logan Co. 45, Warren East 36

Lou. Eastern 58, Edmonson Co. 52

Marion Co. 50, Model 30

Marshall Co. 53, Rockcastle Co. 36

Metcalfe Co. 50, Crittenden Co. 46

Nicholas Co. 58, Augusta 28

North Laurel 76, Spring Valley, W.Va. 55

Owsley Co. 59, Seabreeze, Fla. 15

Paris 57, Lou. Fern Creek 25

Pulaski Co. 68, Shelby Valley 66

Pulaski County, Va. 68, Shelby Valley 66

Rockcastle Co. 58, Oldham County 51

Rowan Co. 69, Perry Co. Central 53

Russell 56, Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 44

Scott 52, St. Henry 49

Southwestern 57, Lewistown Indian Lake, Ohio 38

Webster Co. 57, Pleasant Grove, Ala. 55

West Carter 54, Paintsville 50

West Jessamine 58, Harrison Co. 51

Williamsburg 52, Lynn Camp 34

Warren Central (Ky.) Tournament=

Consolation=

Jackson Co. 55, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you