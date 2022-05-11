Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Austintown Fitch 10, Kent Roosevelt 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29, Cle. Rhodes 1

Brunswick 16, Wooster 2

Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 7, Westlake 1

Green 11, Solon 1

Louisville 12, Warren Howland 9

Massillon Jackson 10, Eastlake North 0

Massillon Perry 4, Massilon Washington 1

Mayfield 14, Mentor 8

North Canton Hoover 10, Madison 0

Wadsworth 12, Avon Lake 2

Youngs. Boardman 3, Uniontown Lake 0

Region 2

Akr. Firestone 3, Rocky River Magnificat 2

Amherst Steele 8, Elyria 4

Ashland 11, Fremont Ross 1

Avon 7, Grafton Midview 0

Berea-Midpark 20, Bedford 3

Bowling Green 6, Sylvania Southview 0

Holland Springfield 10, Sandusky 0

North Olmsted 2, Parma Normandy 1

North Ridgeville 22, Cle. Hts. 0

North Royalton 12, Olmsted Falls 3

Perrysburg 8, Oregon Clay 3

Strongsville 5, Medina Highland 4

Tol. Whitmer 11, Lima Sr. 1

Wapakoneta 13, Tol. Start 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20, Tol. Notre Dame Acad. 0

Division II
Region 7

Cols. Hartley 11, London 6

Hebron Lakewood 10, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Marengo Highland 5, Granville 4

Division III
Region 12

Carlisle 15, W. Liberty-Salem 5

Casstown Miami East 9, W. Milton Union 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 12, Versailles 2

New Paris National Trail 7, Tipp City Bethel 1

Waynesville 12, Spring. NE 2

Division IV
Region 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 11, E. Can. 1

Bristolville Bristol 14, Windham 0

Brookfield 10, Mineral Ridge 0

Kinsman Badger 6, Warren JFK 0

Lisbon David Anderson 5, Salineville Southern 1

McDonald 8, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5

Southington Chalker 9, Lowellville 3

Viena Mathews 15, N. Bloomfield 1

Region 15

Belpre 3, Beaver Eastern 2

Danville 19, Cols. Tree of Life 0

Delaware Christian 13, Millersport 3

Fairfield Christian 15, Cols. Wellington 0

Portsmouth Clay 15, Franklin Furnace Green 0

S. Webster 10, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 12, Groveport Madison Christian 0

Waterford 4, Racine Southern 3

Region 16

Galion Northmor 16, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 1

Howard E. Knox 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Morral Ridgedale 12, Granville Christian 0

Newark Cath. 10, Grove City Christian 0

