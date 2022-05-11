|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Division I
|Region 1
Austintown Fitch 10, Kent Roosevelt 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 29, Cle. Rhodes 1
Brunswick 16, Wooster 2
Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 7, Westlake 1
Green 11, Solon 1
Louisville 12, Warren Howland 9
Massillon Jackson 10, Eastlake North 0
Massillon Perry 4, Massilon Washington 1
Mayfield 14, Mentor 8
North Canton Hoover 10, Madison 0
Wadsworth 12, Avon Lake 2
Youngs. Boardman 3, Uniontown Lake 0
|Region 2
Akr. Firestone 3, Rocky River Magnificat 2
Amherst Steele 8, Elyria 4
Ashland 11, Fremont Ross 1
Avon 7, Grafton Midview 0
Berea-Midpark 20, Bedford 3
Bowling Green 6, Sylvania Southview 0
Holland Springfield 10, Sandusky 0
North Olmsted 2, Parma Normandy 1
North Ridgeville 22, Cle. Hts. 0
North Royalton 12, Olmsted Falls 3
Perrysburg 8, Oregon Clay 3
Strongsville 5, Medina Highland 4
Tol. Whitmer 11, Lima Sr. 1
Wapakoneta 13, Tol. Start 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20, Tol. Notre Dame Acad. 0
|Division II
|Region 7
Cols. Hartley 11, London 6
Hebron Lakewood 10, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Marengo Highland 5, Granville 4
|Division III
|Region 12
Carlisle 15, W. Liberty-Salem 5
Casstown Miami East 9, W. Milton Union 7
Lewistown Indian Lake 12, Versailles 2
New Paris National Trail 7, Tipp City Bethel 1
Waynesville 12, Spring. NE 2
|Division IV
|Region 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 11, E. Can. 1
Bristolville Bristol 14, Windham 0
Brookfield 10, Mineral Ridge 0
Kinsman Badger 6, Warren JFK 0
Lisbon David Anderson 5, Salineville Southern 1
McDonald 8, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5
Southington Chalker 9, Lowellville 3
Viena Mathews 15, N. Bloomfield 1
|Region 15
Belpre 3, Beaver Eastern 2
Danville 19, Cols. Tree of Life 0
Delaware Christian 13, Millersport 3
Fairfield Christian 15, Cols. Wellington 0
Portsmouth Clay 15, Franklin Furnace Green 0
S. Webster 10, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 12, Groveport Madison Christian 0
Waterford 4, Racine Southern 3
|Region 16
Galion Northmor 16, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 1
Howard E. Knox 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
Morral Ridgedale 12, Granville Christian 0
Newark Cath. 10, Grove City Christian 0
