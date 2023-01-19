GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 50, Edmonds-Woodway 38

Bonney Lake 72, Mount Tahoma 34

Bothell 56, Skyline 44

Burlington-Edison 47, Lynden 45

Centralia 52, Aberdeen 19

Chief Sealth 44, Rainier Beach 33

Colton 80, Touchet 21

Curlew 37, Colville 30

Ferndale 63, Mount Vernon 41

Franklin 57, Ingraham 18

Garfield 67, Eastside Catholic 52

Gig Harbor 82, River Ridge 23

Glacier Peak 71, Kamiak 46

Jackson 63, Mariner 58

La Conner 72, Coupeville 16

Lake Washington 67, Bellevue 52

Liberty (Spangle) 58, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 32

Lincoln 64, Nathan Hale 22

Mark Morris 59, Ridgefield 48

Mercer Island 53, Hazen 40

Mount Si 55, North Creek 45

Mount Vernon Christian 66, Friday Harbor 24

North Thurston 61, Central Kitsap 49

Northport 44, Valley Christian 28

Orcas Island 50, Darrington 16

Overlake School 46, University Prep 24

Peninsula 61, Capital 29

Roosevelt 71, Cleveland 15

Sammamish 73, Highline 16

Seattle Prep 52, Blanchet 40

Timberline 78, Yelm 65

Tumwater 54, Rochester 29

W. F. West 57, Shelton 27

Washougal 52, R.A. Long 18

West Seattle 52, Ballard 29

Woodinville 73, Newport-Bellevue 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

